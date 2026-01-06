Petes Announce Details for the 17th Annual Pink in the Rink Campaign

(Peterborough, ON) - The Peterborough Petes officially announced the details for the 17th Annual Pink in the Rink Campaign today at a press conference at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. This year's game will take place on Saturday, February 7, at 7:05 p.m. when the Petes host the Sudbury Wolves.

Over the past 16 years, the Petes Pink in the Rink Campaign has raised over $1 million in support of cancer research, benefiting a number of different organizations. Now entering the 17th consecutive year, the Campaign continues to be the OHL's biggest ongoing fundraiser.

This season, funds raised from the Pink in the Rink Campaign will support Survivors Abreast, a group of breast cancer survivors from the Peterborough area in various stages of treatment and recovery. Known for hosting Peterborough's Dragon Boat Festival, their mission is to improve fitness and develop paddling skills required for dragon boating, and to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer care in the Peterborough Community. As of 2025, the Dragon Boat Festival has raised over $4.9 million dollars towards cancer screening, diagnosis, and treatment at Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

"For the past 16 years, the Petes have been proud to host Pink in the Rink," noted Petes General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke. "Pink in the Rink is an incredible initiative that has raised more than $1 million and provided meaningful support to countless individuals and families throughout their cancer journeys. This year, we are especially proud to continue what is the OHL's largest ongoing fundraiser while partnering with Survivors Abreast, a local organization that has made a lasting difference in our community. Their dedication, compassion, and support for those affected by breast cancer truly embody the spirit of this event."

"Survivors Abreast Peterborough Dragon Boat Team is honoured that the Petes chose to support our organization through Pink in the Rink this year," said Janice James, President of the Survivors Abreast Board of Directors. "In addition to hosting Peterborough's Dragon Boat Festival and representing Peterborough and the surrounding area at other dragon boat festivals, we strive to raise awareness about breast cancer and survivorship. We try to inspire hope, resilience and living life to the fullest, and we are thrilled that the Petes are helping us do that."

"Pink in the Rink is a powerful reminder that hockey can be about more than just the game," said Petes captain Carson Cameron. "It represents support, awareness, and standing together for an important cause. As players, it means a lot to know we're using our platform to make a positive impact, and we're proud to be part of something that reaches far beyond the ice. The team is honoured to support the 17th Annual Pink in the Rink Campaign and Survivors Abreast."

The Pink in the Rink Campaign will be supported by a number of activations this season. This includes a pass the bucket, an in-person silent auction during the game, and an in-person game worn jersey auction that will take place on the ice after the game. The Pink in the Rink game jersey design will be released to the public in the coming weeks.

New this season, rink boards will be put up for the game that feature the names of loved ones who have been affected by cancer. Fans have the opportunity to purchase a slot for $5 and write the name of their loved one(s) leading up to the game. Fans are also invited to submit their loved ones' names and pictures to be featured on the video board during the Pink in the Rink game. Fans can submit their loved one's information through email. More details and fundraising opportunities will be released in the coming weeks, stay tuned to the Petes website and social media accounts for updates.

Extremely limited tickets for the 17th annual Pink in the Rink game on Saturday, February 7 against the Sudbury Wolves are available now through the Doane Grant Thornton Box Office, calling (705) 743-3561, or in-person during business hours. Fans are encouraged to act now in order to secure tickets before they're gone.







