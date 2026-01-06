IceDogs Extend Point Streak to Six Games with Thrilling Comeback

ST CATHARINES, ONT - The Niagara IceDogs played what may have been their most exciting game of the season in Barrie on Friday night. The IceDogs were at Sadlon Arena for a matchup against the Central Division-leading Barrie Colts.

The IceDogs quickly opened the scoring when Sean Doherty capitalized on a turnover out front of the Colts' net for his fourth goal of the season. The lead provided by Doherty didn't last long, with the Colts striking three times in a row to round out the first period.

Jaiden Newton tied the game at one, followed by back-to-back power-play goals by Cole Emerton and Joe Salandra. Special teams continued to be a strength for the Colts in the second period, starting it off with a short-handed goal from William Shneid.

At this point in the game, it appeared it would be a long night for the IceDogs, but momentum flipped after a holding penalty by Colts defenceman Gabriel Eliasson. On the ensuing powerplay, Hayden Reid scored on a rebound to get the IceDogs back into the game. Riley Patterson followed that up with a power-play goal of his own on a long point shot through traffic, and the IceDogs closed out the second period down by one.

With just over five minutes left in the game, rookie sensation Ryerson Edgar brought the IceDogs all the way back with a highlight reel goal, dancing past two Colts defenders and beating Ben Hrebik short-side from a tough angle. On Edgar's tying goal, Chase Hull picked up his first point as a member of the IceDogs after being acquired from the Flint Firebirds on Dec. 28, 2025.

The game remained tied through the remainder of the third period and went to overtime, where the IceDogs once again took advantage of a power-play. 53 seconds into the extra frame, captain Ethan Czata scored the winner, finishing a great passing play with Roobroeck and Patterson. Czata's one-timer goal completed the comeback for the IceDogs in one of the most thrilling games of the OHL season.

Roobroeck's assist on the overtime winner extended his league-leading point streak to 11 games. Patterson's three-point night moved him to fourth in OHL scoring with 49 points (22G, 27A) in 35 games.

The IceDogs begin a three-game road trip on Wednesday against the Brantford Bulldogs. The road trip continues on Friday and Saturday, with the IceDogs playing back-to-back games against the Sudbury Wolves and the Soo Greyhounds up north.

The IceDogs return to the Meridian Centre on Thursday, Jan. 15, to host the Guelph Storm.

