Kitchener Rangers Trade Jakub Chromiak to Niagara IceDogs

Published on January 6, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers announced today that the hockey club has acquired a 2nd Round Pick in 2027 (Niagara) and a 3rd Round Pick in 2028 (Peterborough) in exchange for overage and import defenceman, Jakub Chromiak.

"This is an extremely tough decision and one of the hardest I have ever had to make as General Manager of the Rangers," said Mike McKenzie. "Jakub is one of the best kids we have ever had here and the ultimate professional and team guy. We will miss him immensely and wish him the best of luck in Niagara."

Chromiak came to the Rangers in a trade from the Kingston Frontenacs in October 2024 (Trade Details). He was the 8th overall selection in the 2022 Import Draft by the Sudbury Wolves out of Ilava, Slovakia. Chromiak played one full season with the Wolves in 2022-23 suiting up in 61 games and earning a respectable 19 points (4G, 15A). The Kingston Frontenacs traded for Jakub on November 1st, 2023 and in 48 games with the Frontenacs, Chromiak amassed 18 points scoring five goals coupled with thirteen assists.

In one-and-a-half seasons with the Blueshirts, the five-foot-eleven 183-pound defenceman featured in 92 regular season games and 16 playoff games. Chromiak was off to his best offensive output this year, scoring six goals while adding 17 assists for 23 points in 38 games which was tied for 11th most amongst all OHL defencemen this season.

Jakub was an instrumental part of the team's success in his time here and will be remembered for his relentless effort and hard work. He was an upstanding member of the community, always making time to give back to the fans. The Kitchener Rangers organization thanks Jakub for his efforts on-and-off the ice and wish him all the best in his continued hockey career.







