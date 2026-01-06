Friday Is ManchuWOK Night at the Sleeman Centre

Published on January 6, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Friday, January 9th, is ManchuWOK Night at the Sleeman Centre as the Eastern Conference Barrie Colts come to town for their only visit of the season.

The game will feature a "Chopstick Shooutout" intermission activity. Two lucky contestanta will face off in a 90 second shootout using ManchuWOK chopsticks instead of hockey sticks! The winner will skate away with a $500.00 ManchuWOK giftacrd.

To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office sponsored by JL's Home Hardware in the Sports Hall of Fame Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

About ManchuWOK

Through the 90s, ManchuWOK® was made more accessible to fans of Asian cuisine by gaining greater exposure in non-traditional markets, like Universities and Airports. By 2004, the chain made its mark overseas by bringing the ManchuWOK® brand to Guam, Japan and most recently Dubai. In their 40 years plus of opening their first locations, ManchuWOK® continues to make authentic, chef-inspired Chinese food exactly the way it should be. Using the power of the WOK. Click here to order online!

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.