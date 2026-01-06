Friday Is ManchuWOK Night at the Sleeman Centre
Published on January 6, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Friday, January 9th, is ManchuWOK Night at the Sleeman Centre as the Eastern Conference Barrie Colts come to town for their only visit of the season.
The game will feature a "Chopstick Shooutout" intermission activity. Two lucky contestanta will face off in a 90 second shootout using ManchuWOK chopsticks instead of hockey sticks! The winner will skate away with a $500.00 ManchuWOK giftacrd.
About ManchuWOK
