Steelheads Acquire Mason Roy from Attack

Published on January 6, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

BRAMPTON, ON - The Brampton Steelheads announced today that the team has completed a trade with the Owen Sound Attack, acquiring Mason Roy in exchange for a 5th round pick in 2026 (SAR) and a 10th round pick in 2027 (BRAM).

Roy, a native of Campbellville, Ontario, was originally selected by the Owen Sound Attack in the second round (42nd overall) of the 2024 OHL Priority Draft. The 6-foot-2, 178-pound left shot defenceman developed through the Halton Hurricanes program, recording 2 goals and 26 assists in 34 games during his U16 season. Roy has played 17 games for the Attack this season.







