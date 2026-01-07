Bulldogs Acquire Otters Captain Gabriel Frasca

Published on January 6, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the acquisition of forward Gabriel Frasca and a 2029 12th (ER) from the Erie Otters in exchange for four draft selections; 2028 2nd (BFD), 2029 2nd (OTT), 2027 4th (FLNT) & 2029 6th (BFD).

Frasca, of Caledon, ON, was named captain of the Erie Otters for the 2025-26 season, his second with the club, after spending his first two OHL seasons with the Kingston Frontenacs, who selected the 6'1", 181lbs, left-shot in the 1st round, 17th overall in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection Draft. The third of the Frasca brothers to play in the OHL following Jacob & Jordan, Gabriel is off to his best season in the OHL, recording 18 goals & 21 assists for 39 points in 37 games. Already setting career highs in goal and points, Frasca now joins up with the league's most prolific offense through the first half of the season.

In joining the Bulldogs, the former U17 WHC silver medalist becomes the 5th player to have served as an OHL captain on the Bulldogs roster, joining Jake O'Brien, Ben Danford, Jett Luchanko & Charlie Paquette.

"Gabe Frasca is an extremely underrated player who brings leadership and versatility to our group ". said Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman. "He can play centre or wing, is a shooter with a heavy shot, and he hunts pucks all over the ice. He competes every night and is someone we value very highly. We're thrilled to welcome him to Brantford."







