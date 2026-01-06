Barrie Colts Acquire Parker Von Richter and Mason Zebeski from Brampton Steelheads

The Barrie Colts Hockey Club announced today that the team has acquired defenceman Parker Von Richter and forward Mason Zebeski from the Brampton Steelheads in an Ontario Hockey League trade.

In exchange, the Steelheads receive forward Sam Black, along with a package of draft selections including Barrie's second-round picks in 2027 and 2029, third-round picks in 2027 and 2029, a fourth-round pick in 2027, a fifth-round pick in 2029, and a sixth-round pick in 2026.

Parker Von Richter - Defence

Von Richter, 19, joins the Colts after four seasons with the Steelheads organization. Originally selected 51st overall in the third round of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection, the Mississauga native developed into a dependable, two-way defenceman known for his poise and consistency.

During the 2025-26 season, Von Richter served as an alternate captain for Brampton, reflecting his leadership qualities and steady presence on the blue line. He brings strong defensive instincts, composure under pressure, and the ability to contribute in all situations.

Mason Zebeski - Forward

Zebeski, a 6-foot-2 forward, adds experience and leadership to Barrie's forward group. Selected 208th overall in the 11th round of the 2021 OHL Priority Selection, the Brampton native grew into a key contributor and leader with the Steelheads.

Zebeski wore the captain's "C" during the 2025-26 season, earning the role through his work ethic, competitiveness, and commitment on and off the ice. Across his OHL career, he has appeared in over 180 games, providing consistent offensive production while maintaining a reliable two-way presence. This past offseason, Zebeski also attended the Ottawa Senators Development Camp, further highlighting his continued development.

Coach & Management Comments

Colts Head Coach Dylan Smoskowitz spoke about the additions, saying,

"Having coached against both Parker and Mason for several years, it's been evident they fit the Barrie Colts mould. They're relentless competitors who lead by example and play the game the right way."

Vice President and General Manager Marty Williamson added,

"We're excited to add two high-character players to our lineup who we believe are a perfect fit for how we play. Mason and Parker were born to be Colts."







