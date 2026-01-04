Colts Take Three Points on the Weekend

The Barrie Colts wrapped up a busy weekend by opening with a statement road win on Friday night before battling to overtime at home on Saturday.

Barrie Colts 3, Kitchener Rangers 2 (SO)

The Colts opened the weekend with a confidence-boosting victory at The Aud, edging the Kitchener Rangers 3-2 in a shootout. The win marked Barrie's first victory in Kitchener since 2020, snapping a long road drought in a notoriously difficult building.

Barrie got on the board midway through the first period when Carter Lowe opened the scoring, finishing a play set up by Teague Vader. Kitchener responded later in the frame, but the Colts regained the lead in the second period as Brad Gardiner buried his 18th of the season, with assists from Joe Salandra and Cole Emerton.

After the Rangers forced overtime, the game remained deadlocked through the extra frame before heading to a shootout. Joe Salandra kept the Colts alive with a smooth tuck-in move, setting the stage for Carter Lowe, who sealed the win with the shootout winner.

Between the pipes, Arvin Jaswal delivered a strong performance, coming up with key saves in the shootout to secure the extra point and close out a successful road effort.

Niagara IceDogs 5, Barrie Colts 4 (OT)

Back on home ice at Sadlon Arena, the Colts came out flying against the Niagara IceDogs, scoring four goals over the opening two periods in a fast-paced Eastern Conference matchup.

Barrie opened the scoring early in the first period as Jaiden Newton found the back of the net, assisted by Nicholas Desiderio and Joe Salandra. Just over four minutes later, the Colts doubled their lead on the power play when Cole Emerton finished a setup from Carter Lowe and Salandra.

The power play struck again shortly after, with Joe Salandra capitalizing at 12:40 of the first period, converting feeds from Emerton and Calvin Crombie to give Barrie a commanding early advantage.

Niagara pushed back, but the Colts responded early in the second period with a momentum-shifting shorthanded goal from Will Schneid, assisted by Newton, restoring Barrie's cushion and energizing the home crowd.

Despite Barrie's strong start and continued pressure, the IceDogs chipped away and eventually forced overtime. Niagara found the game-winner in the extra frame, handing the Colts a 5-4 overtime loss, while Barrie still earned a valuable point in the standings.

