Game Day - January 4 - PBO at GUE

Published on January 4, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

It's the weekend rebrand finale as the Peterborough Petes come to town.

The WOMB Guelph and the Royal City Jockstraps are collecting donations of diapers (premie sizes up to nighttime pull-ups), creams, and wipes. Donations can be given in the Community Corner at the top of section 116. Each fan that donates will receive a raffle ticket for their chance to win a Guelph Storm jersey signed by the 2025/2026 team! In addition to the donations collected during the game, 10% of all Royal City Jockstrap merchandise sales will be donated to the Guelph Diaper Relief Program.

Who to Watch - Royal City Jockstraps

Layne Gallacher

73rd overall pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection

Acquired by the Storm via trade in late November

Has 12 points (5 goals, 7 assists) in 21 games this season

Had 2 goals and a +3 finish in his Storm debut

Who to Watch - Peterborough Petes

Leon Kolarik

63th overall pick in the 2025 CHL Import Draft

Has 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) in 32 games this season

Earned first star honours last night after tallying 3 assists

Upcoming Homes Games:

Friday, January 9th, 2026 - Barrie Colts @ Guelph Storm

