Storm Complete Trade with the Bulldogs

Published on January 5, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Guelph, ON - Guelph Storm General Manager George Burnett has announced today that the club has traded forward Charlie Paquette and a third round pick (London) in 2026 to the Brantford Bulldogs in exchange for a second round pick (Brantford) in 2027, a second round pick (Kingston) in 2028, and a third round pick (Ottawa) in the 2029 OHL Priority Selection.

Guelph Acquires:

2027 2nd-round pick (BFD)

2028 2nd-round pick (KGN)

2029 3rd-round pick (OTT)

Brantford Acquires:

F - Charlie Paquette

2026 3rd round pick (LDN)

"With the Storm hosting the Memorial Cup in 2026-27, this was the right move for the organization but a very difficult move at the same time," said General Manager George Burnett. "Charlie has made significant improvement within his game and has made a very positive impact in the community during his time in Guelph."

Paquette was originally drafted by the Storm in the second round, 31st overall, in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection. In five seasons with the Storm, Paquette recorded 165 points in 294 regular-season games, putting him third all-time in Storm history for regular-season games played. At the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, Paquette was drafted in the seventh round by the Dallas Stars.

The entire Guelph Storm organization would like to thank Charlie for his leadership, dedication, hard work, and commitment both on and off the ice throughout his five seasons with the hockey club. We would like to wish him and the entire Paquette family the best as he finishes his OHL career with the Bulldogs.







