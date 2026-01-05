Firebirds Acquire Jacob Battaglia from Kingston

FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Monday that they have acquired forward Jacob Battaglia from the Kingston Frontenacs in exchange for eight OHL Priority Selection draft picks.

Battaglia arrives in Flint having put up 14 goals and 13 assists over 36 games for the Frontenacs this season. In the 2024-25 season he had a career-high 90 points on 40 goals and 50 assists over 68 games played for Kingston. He was drafted by the Calgary Flames in the second round of the 2024 NHL Draft and signed to an NHL entry-level contract by the Flames in March of 2025. A native of Mississauga, Ontario, Battaglia has 92 goals and 117 assists over 237 career OHL games, all of which have been played for Kingston.

The Firebirds are sending their 2029 second round pick, the Niagara IceDogs' 2029 second round pick, the Windsor Spitfires' 2026 third round pick, the London Knights' 2027 third round pick, the Saginaw Spirit's 2027 fourth round pick, the Owen Sound Attack's 2027 fourth round pick, their own 2029 fifth round pick and their own 2028 sixth round pick to Kingston in exchange for Battaglia. Battaglia will reunite with former teammates Chris Thibodeau and Mason Vaccari, with whom he played for the Frontenacs for two and three seasons respectively.

The Firebirds will play three games on home ice this week, beginning on Wednesday against the Sarnia Sting. It's Firebirds Fight Hunger, sponsored by Dort Financial Credit Union, Kroger and Sysco. Fans who donate five nonperishable food items can receive a free ticket to the game courtesy of the game night sponsors and supporters. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Dort Financial Center.

