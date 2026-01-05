Bulldogs Acquire Dallas Stars Prospect Charlie Paquette from Storm

Published on January 5, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman today announced the acquisition of forward Charlie Paquette and a 2026 3rd (LDN) from the Guelph Storm in exchange for three draft selections; 2027 2nd (BFD), 2028 2nd (KGN), 2029 3rd (OTT).

Paquette, an Essex product, comes to the Bulldogs, reuniting with long-time teammate Jett Luchanko, after posting career highs with 37 goals, 33 assists and 70 points in 68 games in the 2024-25 season. The career year earned the 6'2", 207lbs power forward his selection in the 7th round, 222nd overall by the Dallas Stars in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. Drafted to the OHL in the 2nd round, 31st overall in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection, Paquette entered the OHL off an 2019-20 ALLIANCE U15 Championship with the Windsor Jr. Spitfires where he led his team with 26 goals.

Paquette has opened the 2025-26 season as the Storm captain, scoring 17 goals & 19 assists for 36 points across 36 games. Paquette has also showed remarkable durability in his OHL career, skating in 54 games as a rookie before appearing in all 68 games in each of his last 3 seasons. In joining the Bulldogs, Paquette becomes the fourth player on the team who has worn a captain's "C" in the OHL, along with Jake O'Brien, Ben Danford and, now teammate again, Jett Luchanko.

"Charlie Paquette is a player we've been targeting for a long time". said Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Spencer Hyman. "He's big, strong, heavy, and he can score. He's a captain who brings leadership, and he fills a clear need for us with his physicality, relentless forecheck, and willingness to play hard at the net. He plays the kind of game that helps you win in the playoffs."







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.