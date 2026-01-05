Ottawa 67's Acquire 2027 OHL Draft Pick in Exchange for Jaxon Williams

Published on January 5, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa 67's have acquired a pick in the 2027 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection in exchange for sending rookie Jaxon Williams to the Brampton Steelheads.

"We thank Jaxon for his time in Ottawa and wish him all the best in the next chapter of his hockey career," said Ottawa 67's General Manager, Jan Egert.

The full trade breakdown is as follows:

TRADE DETAILS

To Ottawa:

7th round draft pick in the 2027 OHL Priority Selection

To Brampton:

RW Jaxon Williams

Williams, 17, was selected in the 10th round, 202nd overall, by Ottawa in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. The Cary, North Carolina native appeared in 27 games this season, posting two goals and three assists for 5 points.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.