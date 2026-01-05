Ottawa 67's Acquire 2027 OHL Draft Pick in Exchange for Jaxon Williams
Published on January 5, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Ottawa 67's News Release
OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa 67's have acquired a pick in the 2027 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection in exchange for sending rookie Jaxon Williams to the Brampton Steelheads.
"We thank Jaxon for his time in Ottawa and wish him all the best in the next chapter of his hockey career," said Ottawa 67's General Manager, Jan Egert.
The full trade breakdown is as follows:
TRADE DETAILS
To Ottawa:
7th round draft pick in the 2027 OHL Priority Selection
To Brampton:
RW Jaxon Williams
Williams, 17, was selected in the 10th round, 202nd overall, by Ottawa in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. The Cary, North Carolina native appeared in 27 games this season, posting two goals and three assists for 5 points.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2026
- Firebirds Acquire Jacob Battaglia from Kingston - Flint Firebirds
- Frontenacs Acquire Eight OHL Priority Selection Picks from the Flint Firebirds - Kingston Frontenacs
- Wolves Acquire Lemieux and Draft Picks from Windsor - Sudbury Wolves
- Windsor Spitfires Acquire F Alex Pharand and F Nathan Villeneuve from the Sudbury Wolves in Exchange for J.C Lemieux and Draft Picks - Windsor Spitfires
- OHL, CHL Mourn the Loss of David Branch, Transformative Commissioner and Hockey Visionary - OHL
- Steelheads Acquire Jaxon Williams from 67's - Brampton Steelheads
- Storm Complete Trade with the Bulldogs - Guelph Storm
- Bulldogs Acquire Dallas Stars Prospect Charlie Paquette from Storm - Brantford Bulldogs
- Ottawa 67's Acquire 2027 OHL Draft Pick in Exchange for Jaxon Williams - Ottawa 67's
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Ottawa 67's Stories
- Ottawa 67's Acquire 2027 OHL Draft Pick in Exchange for Jaxon Williams
- Ryder Fetterolf Named Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week
- Forward Jasper Kuhta Invited to Team Finland's Under-20 World Junior Pre-Tournament Camp
- 4 Players Selected to Represent the Eastern Conference at the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game
- Ottawa 67's Acquire Forward Sam McCue from Brantford Bulldogs