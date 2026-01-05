Adam Nemec Signs with the Wolves
Published on January 5, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Sudbury Wolves News Release
(Greater Sudbury, ON) - The Sudbury Wolves are pleased to announce that forward Adam Nemec, the club's second round selection, 96th overall in the 2024 CHL Import Draft, has committed to the team.
"We are thrilled to add Adam to our hockey club.", said Vice President & General Manager Rob Papineau. "He was a player we highly valued in the 2024 CHL Import Draft and have had a great relationship with him and his advisor since our meeting that summer. Adam brings size and speed to our team and is a talented player who has played with men and has a solid international resume. He comes from a strong hockey family, and we welcome Adam and his family to the Sudbury Wolves and the OHL".
Nemec is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound, left-handed forward from Liptovsky Mikulas, Slovakia. Nemec has played his last two seasons for HK Nitra in the Slovak Extraliga (now known as Tipsport Liga), where he has played against professional competition. In the 2026 NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch List released in October, Nemec is ranked a 'B' prospect for the upcoming 2026 NHL Draft, indicating a second to third round candidate.
Wolves Nation would recognize him from the 2026 World Junior Championship, where he recorded five points (one goal and four assists) in five games for Team Slovakia. Playing alongside Wolves forward Jan Chovan, the two were part of Slovakia's 2024 and 2025 IIHF World U18 Championship teams that made it to bronze medal games in both tournaments. Adam is the younger brother of New Jersey Devils defenceman and former second overall pick, Simon Nemec.
"I'm super excited to join the Wolves family.", said Adam Nemec. "I can't wait to meet my coaches and teammates and the fans of the team".
