Kingston Acquires Alex Misiak from the Erie Otters
Published on January 5, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Kingston, ON - Kingston Frontenacs General Manager Kory Cooper has acquired Erie Otters and Team Slovakia forward Alex Misiak in exchange for future OHL priority selections.
Kingston receives:
FWD - Alex Misiak
Erie receives:
2027 3rd Round Pick (SAG)
2029 3rd Round Pick (KGN)
Misiak is playing in his first season in the OHL. He was selected by the Otters with the 32nd overall pick in the CHL Import draft. The 6'0", 180 lbs. left shot forward has 6 goals and 12 assists through 31 games so far this season. He began the 2024-25 season in Slovakia before joining the Waterloo Black Hawks of the USHL in January.
"Alex will be an excellent addition to our roster." said Frontenacs General Manager Kory Cooper. "He is a player we followed closely throughout his import draft year. He brings both skill and physicality to our team. Alex will be eligible next season as well, so we look forward to having him in our lineup both now and in the future."
Misiak is a native of Malinovo, Slovakia and was selected to represent his country at the 2026 World Juniors in Minnesota. He recorded one assist in 4 games at the tournament. Alex was teammates with Kingston Frontenacs Slovakian forward Tomas Pobezal.
"We were able to watch Alex and Tomas play together at the World Juniors." Cooper continued. "It will be exciting to watch them continue to build that chemistry in Kingston. Having Tomas in the room will help ease the transition for Alex as he adjusts to his new team and city."
Alex is eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.
The Frontenacs begin a Western Conference road trip this Thursday night in Saginaw. They will also visit Flint and Sarnia before returning to Slush Puppie Place on January 16 to host the Brampton Steelheads at 7:05 PM. Tickets are available at www.kingstonfrontenacs.com.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2026
- Saginaw's Egor Barabanov, Nikita Klepov Named OHL Performers of the Week - Saginaw Spirit
- OHL Announces Top Performers of the Week for December 28, 2025 - January 4, 2026 - OHL
- Easton Rye Named Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week - Peterborough Petes
- Firebirds Weekly Roundup, December 29 - January 4 - Flint Firebirds
- Spirit Acquire Draft Pick Package from North Bay for Gervais, Barch - Saginaw Spirit
- Adam Nemec Signs with the Wolves - Sudbury Wolves
- Kingston Acquires Alex Misiak from the Erie Otters - Kingston Frontenacs
- Otters Deal Forward Alex Misiak to Kingston in Exchange for Picks - Erie Otters
- Firebirds Acquire Jacob Battaglia from Kingston - Flint Firebirds
- Frontenacs Acquire Eight OHL Priority Selection Picks from the Flint Firebirds - Kingston Frontenacs
- Wolves Acquire Lemieux and Draft Picks from Windsor - Sudbury Wolves
- Windsor Spitfires Acquire F Alex Pharand and F Nathan Villeneuve from the Sudbury Wolves in Exchange for J.C Lemieux and Draft Picks - Windsor Spitfires
- OHL, CHL Mourn the Loss of David Branch, Transformative Commissioner and Hockey Visionary - OHL
- Steelheads Acquire Jaxon Williams from 67's - Brampton Steelheads
- Storm Complete Trade with the Bulldogs - Guelph Storm
- Bulldogs Acquire Dallas Stars Prospect Charlie Paquette from Storm - Brantford Bulldogs
- Ottawa 67's Acquire 2027 OHL Draft Pick in Exchange for Jaxon Williams - Ottawa 67's
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kingston Frontenacs Stories
- Kingston Acquires Alex Misiak from the Erie Otters
- Frontenacs Acquire Eight OHL Priority Selection Picks from the Flint Firebirds
- Frontenacs Flatten 67's, Break Nine-Gaming Winning Streak
- Frontenacs up against a Nine Game Win Streak and the 67's
- Kingston Can't Solve Rye, Lose in Peterborough Thursday