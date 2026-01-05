Kingston Acquires Alex Misiak from the Erie Otters

Published on January 5, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - Kingston Frontenacs General Manager Kory Cooper has acquired Erie Otters and Team Slovakia forward Alex Misiak in exchange for future OHL priority selections.

Kingston receives:

FWD - Alex Misiak

Erie receives:

2027 3rd Round Pick (SAG)

2029 3rd Round Pick (KGN)

Misiak is playing in his first season in the OHL. He was selected by the Otters with the 32nd overall pick in the CHL Import draft. The 6'0", 180 lbs. left shot forward has 6 goals and 12 assists through 31 games so far this season. He began the 2024-25 season in Slovakia before joining the Waterloo Black Hawks of the USHL in January.

"Alex will be an excellent addition to our roster." said Frontenacs General Manager Kory Cooper. "He is a player we followed closely throughout his import draft year. He brings both skill and physicality to our team. Alex will be eligible next season as well, so we look forward to having him in our lineup both now and in the future."

Misiak is a native of Malinovo, Slovakia and was selected to represent his country at the 2026 World Juniors in Minnesota. He recorded one assist in 4 games at the tournament. Alex was teammates with Kingston Frontenacs Slovakian forward Tomas Pobezal.

"We were able to watch Alex and Tomas play together at the World Juniors." Cooper continued. "It will be exciting to watch them continue to build that chemistry in Kingston. Having Tomas in the room will help ease the transition for Alex as he adjusts to his new team and city."

Alex is eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

The Frontenacs begin a Western Conference road trip this Thursday night in Saginaw. They will also visit Flint and Sarnia before returning to Slush Puppie Place on January 16 to host the Brampton Steelheads at 7:05 PM. Tickets are available at www.kingstonfrontenacs.com.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.