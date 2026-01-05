Frontenacs Acquire Eight OHL Priority Selection Picks from the Flint Firebirds

Kingston, ON - General Manager Kory Cooper has traded Frontenacs forward Jacob Battaglia to the Flint Firebirds in exchange for eight future OHL priority selections.

Kingston receives:

2026 3rd Round Pick (WSR)

2027 3rd Round Pick (LDN)

2027 4th Round Pick (SAG)

2027 4th Round Pick (OS)

2028 6th Round Pick (FLT)

2029 2nd Round Pick (FLT)

2029 2nd Round Pick (NIA)

2029 5th Round Pick (FLT)

Flint receives:

FWD - Jacob Battaglia

Battaglia has spent his entire OHL career with the Frontenacs. Originally drafted in the 2022 OHL Priority selection, Jacob has appeared in 237 career regular season games for the Frontenacs. He has scored 92 goals and 117 assists for 209 points over three and a half seasons. He will finish 14th all time in Kingston Frontenacs scoring. Battaglia also had 6 goals and 14 assists in 16 career OHL playoff games.

"Making a trade like this is never easy." said Frontenacs General Manager Kory Cooper. "Jacob is a great player, and a great person. He has represented the Frontenacs extremely well, not just this season as the captain, but since he arrived in 2022."

The Calgary Flames selected Battaglia in the second round, 62nd overall at the 2024 NHL Entry draft. He signed his entry level contract on March 29, 2025, with the Alberta based franchise.

"Sometimes tough decisions need to be made in this role." GM Cooper continued. "As an NHL signed player, it is unlikely Bates will be back in the OHL next year. This trade allows us to focus on the promising young core of current Frontenacs while still recovering a large portion of the draft picks we spent at last year's trade deadline. We wish Jacob the best of luck moving forward."

