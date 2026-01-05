Steelheads Acquire Jaxon Williams from 67's
Published on January 5, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Brampton Steelheads News Release
BRAMPTON, ON - The Brampton Steelheads announced today that the team has completed a trade with the Ottawa 67's, acquiring Jaxon Williams in exchange for Brampton's 7th round pick in 2027.
Williams was originally drafted by the Ottawa 67's in the tenth round (202nd overall) of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. The 17-year-old Cary, North Carolina native has appeared in 27 games putting up 2 goals and 3 assists. The 5'10", 170lbs, right winger, Jaxon Williams is the son of former NHL player Justin Williams.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2026
- Firebirds Acquire Jacob Battaglia from Kingston - Flint Firebirds
- Frontenacs Acquire Eight OHL Priority Selection Picks from the Flint Firebirds - Kingston Frontenacs
- Wolves Acquire Lemieux and Draft Picks from Windsor - Sudbury Wolves
- Windsor Spitfires Acquire F Alex Pharand and F Nathan Villeneuve from the Sudbury Wolves in Exchange for J.C Lemieux and Draft Picks - Windsor Spitfires
- OHL, CHL Mourn the Loss of David Branch, Transformative Commissioner and Hockey Visionary - OHL
- Steelheads Acquire Jaxon Williams from 67's - Brampton Steelheads
- Storm Complete Trade with the Bulldogs - Guelph Storm
- Bulldogs Acquire Dallas Stars Prospect Charlie Paquette from Storm - Brantford Bulldogs
- Ottawa 67's Acquire 2027 OHL Draft Pick in Exchange for Jaxon Williams - Ottawa 67's
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Brampton Steelheads Stories
- Steelheads Acquire Jaxon Williams from 67's
- Steelheads Trade Chiarot to Rangers for Draft Picks
- Steelheads to Host 13th Annual Teddy Bear Toss in Support of BGC Peel
- Global News Proud Media Partner for Annual Pucks 'N Paws Game
- Steelheads Acquire Josh Avery from the Brantford Bulldogs