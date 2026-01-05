Steelheads Acquire Jaxon Williams from 67's

Published on January 5, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brampton Steelheads News Release







BRAMPTON, ON - The Brampton Steelheads announced today that the team has completed a trade with the Ottawa 67's, acquiring Jaxon Williams in exchange for Brampton's 7th round pick in 2027.

Williams was originally drafted by the Ottawa 67's in the tenth round (202nd overall) of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. The 17-year-old Cary, North Carolina native has appeared in 27 games putting up 2 goals and 3 assists. The 5'10", 170lbs, right winger, Jaxon Williams is the son of former NHL player Justin Williams.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.