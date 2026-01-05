Spirit Acquire Draft Pick Package from North Bay for Gervais, Barch

Published on January 5, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - Spirit GM Dave Drinkill announced Monday afternoon that the team has traded overage forward Sebastien Gervais and defenseman Hayden Barch to the North Bay Battalion for five OHL Priority Selection picks.

To North Bay:

(F) Sebastien Gervais

(D) Hayden Barch

To Saginaw:

3rd Round Pick in 2026 (BAR)

3rd Round Pick in 2028 (NB)

3rd Round Pick in 2029 (NB)

5th Round Pick in 2027 (LDN)

5th Round Pick in 2028 (OS)

"I'd like to thank Sebastien, Hayden, and each of their families for their time and dedication to the Saginaw Spirit," said Drinkill. "They were excellent representatives of our program in their play, the way they treated their teammates, and how they carried themselves in our community. For that, they will always be members of the Spirit family. There are days as a general manager where you have to make extremely difficult decisions and today is one of them."

Gervais finishes his Spirit tenure with the second-most regular season games played in team history at 297, producing 52G-87A-139P. He was originally drafted in the 12th round by Saginaw in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection. Earning a roster spot in his 16-year-old season, Gervais saw at least 66 games of action in each of his first three years. In 2022-23 and 2023-24, he played in all 68 games. Gervais saw 26 games of playoff action between the 2023 and 2024 OHL Playoffs, adding 2G-2A-4P. In Saginaw's 2024 Memorial Cup Championship run, Gervais delivered a goal and two assists in five games.

Hayden Barch was selected by the Spirit in the 13th round of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. After beginning the 2024-25 season with the St. Marys Lincolns in the GOHL, Barch made his OHL debut on January 9th against the Niagara IceDogs. He scored his first OHL goal two weeks later against the Peterborough Petes. Barch skated in 61 games with the Spirit in the last two seasons, scoring 1G-8A-9P. He added a goal in five games during Saginaw's 2025 postseason meeting with the Erie Otters.

The Spirit return to home action this week against the Kingson Frontenacs on Thursday, January 8th. Puck drop at the Dow Event Center is at 7:05pm.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.