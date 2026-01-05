Free Agent Teddy Spitznagel Commits to the Ottawa 67's

Published on January 5, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa 67's announced that free agent forward Teddy Spitznagel has signed an Ontario Hockey League Standard Player Agreement with the team.

"Teddy is a powerful, physical winger who plays a north-south game and is tough to play against," said 67's General Manager Jan Egert. "He brings size, skill, and tenacity to our lineup, and his playoff and championship experience with Muskegon will be a valuable asset. We are thrilled to welcome Teddy to our organization and look forward to him continuing his development with the 67's."

Spitznagel, 19, joins Ottawa from the University of Michigan. Prior to his time with the Wolverines, he won the 2024-25 USHL Clark Cup Championship with the Muskegon Lumberjacks. He appeared in 50 regular-season games, recording 18 points with 10 goals and eight assists. In the playoffs, he added five points with three goals and two assists over 14 games. Before the USHL, Spitznagel recorded 73 points with 32 goals and 41 assists for the Honeybaked 16U AAA in the 2022-2023 season.

HEIGHT: 6-3 | WEIGHT: 187 LBS | DOB: 2006-04-06

HOMETOWN: New York, NY | PREVIOUS TEAM: Muskegon Lumberjacks | SHOOTS: L







