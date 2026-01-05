Saginaw's Egor Barabanov, Nikita Klepov Named OHL Performers of the Week

Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League announced another round of Performers of the Week on Monday, Jan. 5th. Saginaw's Egor Barabanov earned Player of the Week honors (2G-7A--9P in 5GP), while Nikita Klepov was named the league's Rookie of the Week (3G-4A--7P in 5GP).

Barabanov has helped the Spirit turn things around of late with wins in five of their last six outings. He chalked up a goal and two assists coming out of the break on Dec. 28th in Sault Ste. Marie as the Spirit beat the Greyhounds 5-1. Barabanov started the new year off the right way with three primary assists in a 5-3 home win against the same Greyhounds on Jan. 3rd. He helped spearhead Saginaw's 4-3 win over the Brampton Steelheads on Sunday with a goal and an assist, giving him a club-leading 49 points (17-32--49) over 38 games this season. He has points in 10 of his last 12 games.

A 19-year-old from Basking Ridge, New Jersey, Barabanov is playing a frontline role in his first OHL season after being signed by the Spirit as a free agent over the summer. The 6-foot, 175Ib. centre spent 2024-25 with the USHL's Madison Capitols, producing 39 points (15-24--39) over 53 games. Despite being passed over for the NHL Draft in each of the past two years, Barabanov is a B-rated prospect by NHL Central Scouting for the 2026 NHL Draft.

Nikita Klepov picked up a pair of assists as the Spirit beat the Soo Greyhounds 5-1 on the road coming out of the holiday break. He found the back of the net for his 20th goal of the season on Dec. 30th as Saginaw topped the Sarnia Sting 5-1. Klepov pumped out four points on Sunday, scoring his second goal of the afternoon with just 53 seconds left in the third period as Saginaw defeated the Brampton Steelheads 4-3. Both of his assists were primary as Klepov earned first star recognition in Sunday's win, helping the Spirit win their fifth in the last six games.

A 17-year-old from Deerfield Beach, Florida, Klepov leads OHL rookies with 22 goals and 151 shots on goal. His 47 points (22-25--47) over 37 games are the second-most in the league. The 6-foot, 180Ib. left wing was selected by the Spirit in the first round (35th overall) of the 2025 CHL Import Draft after spending last season with the USHL's Sioux City Musketeers where he registered 31 points (12-19--31) over 59 games. Klepov is slated to suit up for the Western Conference in the 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game on Jan. 14th in Peterborough. He's an A-rated prospect by NHL Central Scouting for the 2026 NHL Draft.







