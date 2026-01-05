Klepov Notches Four Points, Spirit Beat Steelheads 4-3 Late in Regulation

Published on January 4, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release









Saginaw Spirit right wing Nikita Klepov

(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Steven Frank) Saginaw Spirit right wing Nikita Klepov(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Steven Frank)

Saginaw, Mich. - In a game that was controlled by the special teams, the Spirit took a 4-3 win over the Steelheads at the Dow Event Center on Sunday, securing their second straight win and their fourth in the last five games. Nikita Klepov led the way for Saginaw with a four-point night, notching two goals and two assists.

The Spirit power play picked up right where it left off the night before, going on the man-advantage three minutes into the game. Nikita Klepov sent the puck across the zone for Dima Zhilikn, who sniped a shot past the blocker of Zach Bowen 30 seconds into the powerplay. Carson Harmer picked up the secondary assist.

After the Zhilkin goal, Nic Sima was called for blindsiding, and after that penalty expired, was called for a high-sticking double minor. The Spirit had a successful six-minute kill, but 15 seconds after getting back to full-strength, Zhilkin was called for cross-checking and given a match penalty.

Two minutes to play and a minute left in the Zhilkin penalty, Brampton's Thomas Kuipers scored his first OHL goal, sneaking it past Stepan Shurygin's blocker. Parker von Richter and Julian DeMiglio were credited with the assists as the game was even, 1-1.

In the final minute of the period, Troy Patton was called for hooking, finishing out the frame with four-on-four play. The Spirit spent a total of 11 minutes with a man down, but heading into intermission, the game was tied.

After 1: SAG: 1 - BRAM: 1 (Total Shots: 4 - 16)

The Spirit could not capitalize on the carryover Patton penalty, but came out hungry in the second. The teams went back and forth, with the Spirit holding the shot advantage. Halfway into the period, they had an opportunity back on the man-advantage after a tripping call on Lucas DeMiglio.

The Spirit took their second power play goal of the night after a one-timer from Nikita Klepov from the right circle. Klepov scored his 21st goal of the season and his second point of the night, while Egor Barabanov and Levi Harper picked up the helpers as the Spirit took the lead.

The Spirit kept control of the frame and went into the second intermission up and with a chance on the power play when they returned to the ice.

After 2: SAG: 2 - BRAM: 1 (2nd period shots: 9 - 6 Total shots: 13 - 22)

The teams traded penalties throughout the final frame. In the first five minutes, the Steelheads killed off the Manuel Amado penalty that carried over, and the Spirit killed off a Harmer tripping call. The Spirit began to shift the momentum, and a penalty on Reed Gee for high-sticking gave them a chance to strengthen their lead.

With a minute away in the power play, Klepov's one-timer shot was stopped by Bowen, but Cloutier was able to send the puck out to Barabanov, who was there in the slot to give the Spirit some insurance. Barabanov secured his second point, giving him back-to-back multi-point performances after a three-assist night against the Soo.

Last night against the Soo, the Spirit had their second game of the season with multiple power play goals. The special teams stayed hot and productive, marking the team's third time this season with multiple power-play goals in a game and their first time this season with three power-play goals in a game.

The Steelheads kept pressure on throughout the period. At six minutes to play, Keaton Ardagh brought the puck behind the net and connected with Lucas DeMiglio to sneak one past Shurygin. DeMiglio scored his first OHL goal last night against Flint, notching his second for the first even-strength goal of the night.

A minute later, Josh Glavin was called for charging, sending the Steelheads back to the power play. Mason Zebeski sent the puck just trickling past Shurygin to tie up the game and extend his point streak to four games.

The game was tied, and the Spirit were applying all the pressure in the final minutes. Inside a minute left to play, Klepov brought the puck around the net, into the zone, and fired it past Bowen to give the Spirit back the lead, securing his fourth point of the night. Hayden Barch and Sima were credited with the assists for Klepov's goal that propelled the Spirit to their second straight win.

Final: SAG: 4 - BRAM: 3 (3rd period shots 7 - 13, Total shots 20 - 35)

Powerplays: SAG 3/5 BRAM 2/9

Goaltenders: SAG Stepan Shurygin (33 saves, 35 shots W), BRAM Zach Bowen (16 saves, 20 shots)

The Spirit will be back in action on Thursday when they welcome the Kingston Frontenacs to the Dow Event Center. The Spirit will be celebrating 989 Connect Night, honoring local youth sports. Puck drop is set for 7:05 pm.

Images from this story







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.