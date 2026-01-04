Generals Fall Short in Offensive Battle with Knights

Published on January 4, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals and London Knights renewed their rivalry from the last two OHL finals with an offensive banger on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately for Oshawa, they fell just short in a 5-4 final.

In a wild first period, London would get the scoring started early with two quick ones just 2:04 apart. Ryan Brown finished the backhander on a breakaway and Braiden Clark converted on a bang-bang play right in front of the net.

Down by two early, the Generals would respond with a power play goal from Brooks Rogowski, who tipped home Luke Posthumus' slot shot in front of Aleksei Medvedev. London would respond just 34 seconds later with Braidy Wassilyn finishing a neat tic-tac-toe passing play.

Another London goal just 18 seconds later from Cohen Bidgood would see Reid Thomas make his first OHL appearance in relief of Jaden Cholette. The goalie change gave the Gens the spark they needed as they netted the next three in 25 seconds to tie the game.

Brady Murnane got it started with his first OHL goal on a shot from the point and Harrison Franssen converted on another power play by jamming it over the line. Then, after a TV timeout, Lucas Moore rocketed a one-timer from the point for the equalizer at four-on-four.

An epic first period finally came to an end after eight goals between both sides in what was a 4-4 tie after just 20 minutes. Not only was there offense and fight in the Gens rallying back from down 4-1, but the first also featured plenty of physicality and intensity.

Sebastian Gatto would take over the net for London in the second with the Generals getting to Medvedev. Things seemed to settle down in the middle frame, but the Knights re-captured the lead thanks to Jesse Nurmi putting home a Ben Wilmott's feed for his first of the season.

Down by one entering the third, the Generals mustered the first nine shots and outshot London 14-4 overall in the final 20. However, the Knights played tight defense in front of their net and shut it down to fend off an Oshawa comeback.

In a contest that saw grit, offense and all four goalies play, the Generals fell short after putting up four in the first but finished with a great fight to the end with the defending OHL and Memorial Cup champions.

Also, give credit to Reid Thomas, who made 20 saves in relief since the first period and did his part to keep the Generals in it. However, Sebastian Gatto also made 20 saves and did not allow a single shot past him since the start of the second.

Oshawa's special teams continued to click with two power play goals on three attempts and they have now killed off ten of their last eleven penalties since returning from the break.

Up next on Oshawa's schedule is a two-game road trip in Peterborough against the Petes Thursday and Friday in Kitchener against the Rangers.

The Generals' next home game will be a week from now - Sunday, January 11th when they host the Barrie Colts. For single-game tickets, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

LDN 1st Goal: Ryan Brown (7) from Jesse Nurmi and Henry Brzustewicz at 3:15

LDN 2nd Goal: Braiden Clark (11) from Jaxon Cover and Braidy Wassilyn at 5:19

OSH 1st Goal (PP): Brooks Rogowski (6) from Luke Posthumus and Harrison Franssen at 8:03

LDN 3rd Goal: William Nicholl (1) from Evan Van Gorp and Jaxon Cover at 8:37

LDN 4th Goal: Cohen Bidgood (7) from Braidy Wassilyn at 8:55

OSH 2nd Goal: Brady Murnane (1) Unassisted at 14:09

OSH 3rd Goal (PP): Harrison Franssen (15) from Luke Posthumus and Brooks Rogowski at 14:24

OSH 4th Goal: Lucas Moore (7) from Brady Blaseg and Owen Griffin at 14:34

2nd Period Scoring:

LDN 5th Goal: Jesse Nurmi (1) from Ben Wilmott and Julian Brown at 14:45

3rd Period Scoring:

No Scoring

LDN Power Play: 0/1

OSH Power Play: 2/3

Aleksei Medvedev (LDN): 4 saves on 8 shots

Sebastian Gatto (LDN): 20 saves on 20 shots

Jaden Cholette (OSH): 3 saves on 7 shots

Reid Thomas (OSH): 20 saves on 21 shots







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.