Gens and Knights Duel for Final Time this Season

Published on January 4, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals renew battle with the London Knights with both teams matching up for the second and final time in the 2025/26 campaign.

These two were the OHL finalists for the past two seasons with London coming out victorious both times, but only ten players remain from last year's series between both sides - most notably Owen Griffin, Harrison Franssen, Haoxi Wang and Brooks Rogowski from Oshawa.

Now, the two squads have taken some steps back with their top talents from past years turning pro this season. The Knights have come out with a better outcome, still in contention for their division with a blend of offensive depth and defensive shut-down abilities.

As for the new-look Generals, their season has shown some growing pains, but they are coming off two solid efforts in back-to-back games, earning points against Niagara in overtime on the road and the top-seeded Ottawa 67's at home in a shootout.

In fact, the last time Oshawa faced London before the holiday break, they jumped out to an early 2-0 lead and were off to a solid start before the Knights soared back for five of the game's next six goals to take an offensive battle.

With just three goals in as many games since coming out of the break, the Gens will hope to get some five-on-five offense going, but their power play is starting to gain traction with three goals in their last four games on the man-advantage.

Oshawa will hope that part of their offensive attack comes from Vadim Smirnov, the club's third round selection in the CHL Import Draft from Russia who is slowly finding his groove again with two goals in four games. Smirnov's game has been coming around thanks to his nose for the net and he has recently been rewarded with his own shot in the Generals' top-six.

For the Knights, their leading scorer Ben Wilmott might have had just one assist the last time these teams met, but his two-way style is what makes him one of London's top guns. The future Ohio State University commit is also in his first OHL season after coming up from the USHL and his impressed with his defensive capabilities whilst putting up one or two points a game.

The Generals continue to monitor the health of some of their players - including Aiden O'Donnell and Sam Roberts - while Onni Kalto continues his run at the U20 World Juniors with team Finland advancing to the semi-finals against Sweden. Sam O'Reilly and coach Dale Hunter are absent on London's side as team Canada also competes in the semis against Czechia.

Puck drop is set for yet another early start time of 2:05 pm. Stream the action on FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.