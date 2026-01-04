Spitfires Jennifer Love to Represent Team Canada at World U18

We are incredibly fortunate to have so many outstanding women within our organization. Today, we are proud to recognize Spits Athletic Therapist Jennifer Love, who will be representing Team Canada at the U18 Women's World Championships in Cape Breton. Way to go, Jenny - we're all cheering you on!

Eight nations will compete at the event: Canada, Czechia, Finland, Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland and the United States. Canada's National Women's Under-18 Team will defend gold on home ice after winning its eighth world title earlier this year in Finland. Canada has won gold in four of the previous six editions of the tournament.

For more information on Hockey Canada and the 2026 IIHF U18 Women's World Championship, please visit HockeyCanada.ca







