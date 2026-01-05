Easton Rye Named Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week
Published on January 5, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
(Peterborough, ON) - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that Easton Rye of the Peterborough Petes is the Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week for the second time this season, going 3-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average, .962 save percentage, one shutout and 102 saves.
One of the OHL's busiest netminders, Rye turned in his first career OHL shutout coming out of the break, making 25 saves in a 2-0 win over the Oshawa Generals on Dec. 28th. He was back in the crease on New Year's Day, stopping 36-of-37 as the Petes beat the Kingston Frontenacs 3-1. Rye backstopped the Petes to victory in Owen Sound on Saturday, making 41 saves as Peterborough prevailed 5-3 despite being outshot 44-29.
An 19-year-old local product from Peterborough, Rye is 20-8-1-1 on the season with a 2.86 goals-against average and .916 save percentage over 30 games. His 922 saves are the third-most in the league this season. A former fifth round (89th overall) pick by the Petes in 2022, Rye has played to a career mark of 31-26-3-2 with a 3.52 goals-against average and .902 save percentage through 68 games.
The Petes are back in action on Thursday, January 8 when they host the rival Oshawa Generals. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Limited tickets are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcast live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.
Images from this story
|
Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
