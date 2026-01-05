Otters Deal Forward Alex Misiak to Kingston in Exchange for Picks
Published on January 5, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Erie Otters News Release
Erie, Pennsylvania - In the busiest week of them all for general managers around the OHL, the Erie Otters have announced a trade with the Kingston Frontenacs Monday.
Today, General Manager Dave Brown announced that forward Alex Misiak has been traded to the Kingston Frontenacs in exchange for a third-round pick in 2027 (SAG) and a third round pick in 2029 (KGN). This marks the fifth trade made by Erie this season.
Misiak was selected by the Otters #32 Overall in the 2025 CHL Import Draft following time with the Waterloo Blackhawks of the USHL.
In 31 games with the Otters this season, the Malinovo Slovakia native collected 18 points (6G+12A). He recently returned from the IIHF World Junior Championships, where in four games with Team Slovakia, he picked up one assist.
The draft picks acquired for Misiak continue to help build up Erie's draft cabinet for an exciting future.
Otters Director of Hockey Operations Scott Grieve spoke on the trade.
"The Erie Otters thank Alex for his time in Erie and we wish him the best in all of his future endeavors."
The Erie Otters thank Alex Misiak for his contribution to the team this season and wish him nothing but the best in Kingston.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2026
- Saginaw's Egor Barabanov, Nikita Klepov Named OHL Performers of the Week - Saginaw Spirit
- OHL Announces Top Performers of the Week for December 28, 2025 - January 4, 2026 - OHL
- Easton Rye Named Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week - Peterborough Petes
- Firebirds Weekly Roundup, December 29 - January 4 - Flint Firebirds
- Spirit Acquire Draft Pick Package from North Bay for Gervais, Barch - Saginaw Spirit
- Adam Nemec Signs with the Wolves - Sudbury Wolves
- Kingston Acquires Alex Misiak from the Erie Otters - Kingston Frontenacs
- Otters Deal Forward Alex Misiak to Kingston in Exchange for Picks - Erie Otters
- Firebirds Acquire Jacob Battaglia from Kingston - Flint Firebirds
- Frontenacs Acquire Eight OHL Priority Selection Picks from the Flint Firebirds - Kingston Frontenacs
- Wolves Acquire Lemieux and Draft Picks from Windsor - Sudbury Wolves
- Windsor Spitfires Acquire F Alex Pharand and F Nathan Villeneuve from the Sudbury Wolves in Exchange for J.C Lemieux and Draft Picks - Windsor Spitfires
- OHL, CHL Mourn the Loss of David Branch, Transformative Commissioner and Hockey Visionary - OHL
- Steelheads Acquire Jaxon Williams from 67's - Brampton Steelheads
- Storm Complete Trade with the Bulldogs - Guelph Storm
- Bulldogs Acquire Dallas Stars Prospect Charlie Paquette from Storm - Brantford Bulldogs
- Ottawa 67's Acquire 2027 OHL Draft Pick in Exchange for Jaxon Williams - Ottawa 67's
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Erie Otters Stories
- Otters Deal Forward Alex Misiak to Kingston in Exchange for Picks
- Frasca Finds Back of Net as Windsor Downs Erie
- Frasca Finds Back of Net as Windsor Downs Erie
- Plante and Agrette Find Back of Net as Otters Fall to Bulldogs
- Ambrosio the Hero, Erliden Saves the Day, Otters Win Wild One in Brantford