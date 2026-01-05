Otters Deal Forward Alex Misiak to Kingston in Exchange for Picks

Erie, Pennsylvania - In the busiest week of them all for general managers around the OHL, the Erie Otters have announced a trade with the Kingston Frontenacs Monday.

Today, General Manager Dave Brown announced that forward Alex Misiak has been traded to the Kingston Frontenacs in exchange for a third-round pick in 2027 (SAG) and a third round pick in 2029 (KGN). This marks the fifth trade made by Erie this season.

Misiak was selected by the Otters #32 Overall in the 2025 CHL Import Draft following time with the Waterloo Blackhawks of the USHL.

In 31 games with the Otters this season, the Malinovo Slovakia native collected 18 points (6G+12A). He recently returned from the IIHF World Junior Championships, where in four games with Team Slovakia, he picked up one assist.

The draft picks acquired for Misiak continue to help build up Erie's draft cabinet for an exciting future.

Otters Director of Hockey Operations Scott Grieve spoke on the trade.

"The Erie Otters thank Alex for his time in Erie and we wish him the best in all of his future endeavors."

The Erie Otters thank Alex Misiak for his contribution to the team this season and wish him nothing but the best in Kingston.







