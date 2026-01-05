Windsor Spitfires Acquire F Alex Pharand and F Nathan Villeneuve from the Sudbury Wolves in Exchange for J.C Lemieux and Draft Picks

Published on January 5, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires have acquired 2005 born forward Alex Pharand (CHI) and 2006 born forward Nathan Villeneuve (SEA) in exchange for J.C Lemieux (08), a 3rd round pick in 2026 (PBO), a 2nd round pick in 2027 (OTT), a 2nd round pick in 2028 (WSR), a 3rd round pick in 2028 (WSR), a 3rd round pick in 2028 (OSH), a 5th round pick in 2028 (WSR), a 4th round pick in 2029 (WSR) and a 5th round pick in 2029 (WSR).

The Spitfires would like to wish J.C the best of luck in Sudbury.

Pharand is a native of Sudbury, Ontario, and was selected in the first round (14th overall) by the Hamilton Bulldogs in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection. He was later drafted in the fourth round (99th overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks.

Now in his fifth and final OHL season, Pharand began his junior career with Hamilton, appearing in 23 games during his rookie year and recording one goal and three assists before being traded to his hometown Sudbury Wolves. Following the trade, he played 33 games and posted five goals and five assists. In his sophomore season, Pharand appeared in 67 regular-season games, registering 28 goals and 21 assists for 39 points. He followed that with 30 points (17 goals, 13 assists) in 68 games during his third season. In his fourth year, Pharand set a career high with 59 points, scoring 17 goals and adding 42 assists in 65 games.

So far this season, Pharand has played 37 games with the Wolves, recording 10 goals and 16 assists for 26 points. He has appeared in 293 career OHL games, totaling 168 points. Pharand was also one of 15 OHL players selected to compete in the 2023 CHL Top Prospects Game and currently has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in his last nine games.

Villeneuve is a native of Ottawa, Ontario, and was selected third overall in the first round of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection by the Sudbury Wolves. He was drafted to the NHL in the second round (63rd overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft by the Seattle Kraken.

Now in his fourth OHL season, Villeneuve recorded 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists) in 55 games during his rookie campaign. He took a significant step forward in his sophomore season, posting 50 points in 56 games with 23 goals and 27 assists. Villeneuve continued his upward trajectory in his third season, producing 70 points (34 goals, 36 assists) in 57 games.

Ahead of his fourth season, Villeneuve was named captain of the Wolves. So far this year, he has appeared in 28 games and recorded 16 goals and 28 assists for 44 points. Overall, Villeneuve has played 196 career OHL games, registering 186 points along with 277 penalty minutes.

