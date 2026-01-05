OHL, CHL Mourn the Loss of David Branch, Transformative Commissioner and Hockey Visionary

TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL), the Canadian Hockey League (CHL), and the hockey community at large mourn the passing of former long-time Commissioner David Branch, who died Sunday at the age of 77.

A native of Bathurst, New Brunswick and long-time resident of Whitby, Ontario, Mr. Branch's remarkable 45-year tenure as OHL Commissioner stands as a testament to his unwavering dedication to the development of young hockey players and the sport itself. From 1979 until his retirement in the summer of 2024, he guided the OHL through an era of unprecedented growth and progress, establishing standards that elevated junior hockey across the country.

His influence extended far beyond Ontario's borders. As President of the Canadian Hockey League from 1996 to 2019, Mr. Branch helped shape the landscape of major junior hockey in Canada, working tirelessly to enhance player development, educational opportunities, and the overall junior hockey experience. Under his stewardship, the CHL strengthened its position as the world's premier development league for young hockey talent.

Mr. Branch was a pioneer in prioritizing player welfare, championing initiatives that addressed player safety, mental health support, and educational advancement. His introduction of the OHL Scholarship Program ensured that players who passed through the league would have access to post-secondary education, recognizing that success in hockey should open doors both on and off the ice.

"This is a very sad day for a lot of people," said OHL Commissioner Bryan Crawford. "David's contributions to the game of hockey will continue to impact the game for generations. The entire league mourns the loss of a great leader and visionary who oversaw the growth and evolution of the Ontario Hockey League, always prioritizing the players and putting their experience first."

"The CHL would not be the top development hockey league in the world without David Branch," said Dan MacKenzie, President of the CHL. "His relentless focus on the player experience, both on and off the ice, will be his greatest legacy, as the game is safer, faster, and more skilled because of his influence and leadership. David had both the vision and the will to do big things, and he brought people together to get them done. He was a true builder, and his rightful place should be in the Hockey Hall of Fame one day."

Mr. Branch's contributions to Canadian hockey were formally recognized in 2016 when he received the Order of Hockey in Canada, an honour befitting someone who dedicated his life to building the game at the grassroots and development levels. In 2017, he was inducted into the Whitby Sports Hall of Fame as a builder, further underscoring his strong advocacy and support for local minor hockey. Mr. Branch also served on the Hockey Hall of Fame Selection Committee, lending his expertise and deep knowledge of the game to honour its greatest contributors.

His legacy has also been commemorated through awards that bear his name, highlighted by the CHL David Branch Player of the Year Award (renamed in 2019-20) - the CHL's top individual honour, presented annually to the player judged to be the most outstanding across the Canadian Hockey League - along with a number of OHL initiatives established in recognition of his career including the David Branch Leader of the Year Award, presented annually to the OHL's top executive.

Throughout his career, Mr. Branch was known not only for his administrative acumen but for his genuine care for the young athletes under the OHL's stewardship. He understood that junior hockey was about more than developing players for professional careers- it was about developing young people for life.

The hockey world has lost a true builder of the game, whose impact will be felt for generations to come.

The OHL and CHL send thoughts and condolences to David's family, most notably his partner Patsy, along with sons Barclay, Kyle and Wade and their wives as well as David's grandchildren at this most difficult time.

Funeral arrangements and details regarding memorial services will be announced in the coming days.







