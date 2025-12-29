Steelheads Trade Chiarot to Rangers for Draft Picks

Published on December 29, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brampton Steelheads News Release







BRAMPTON, ON - The Brampton Steelheads announced today that the team has completed a trade with the Kitchener Rangers, sending Gabriel Chiarot, in exchange for eight different draft picks and the rights to Adam Valentini. The picks in the deal include Brampton's 2nd round pick in 2027, Kitchener's 2nd round pick in 2028, Kitchener's 3rd round pick in 2028, 3rd round pick in 2029, 4th round pick in 2028, 5th round pick in 2027, 8th round pick in 2029, and a 10th round pick in 2026.

Gabriel Chiarot was originally drafted by the Mississauga Steelheads in the seventh round (136th overall) of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. Over three seasons with the Steelheads, the Hamilton, ON native has appeared in 137 games and registered 66 points (39G, 27A). In June of 2025 Chiarot was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the sixth round (175th overall) of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft and later signed a three-year entry-level deal with the club in September. This season the right winger has been a part of the Steelheads leadership group as an assistant captain.

Head Coach and General Manager James Richmond spoke following the trade. "We want to thank Gabe and his family for being great Steelheads over his years with us. He's been a good teammate and easy to coach. Gabe's work ethic and belief in the process has really paid off for him. This is a tough decision for our hockey club to make but we believe it is the right one for both Gabe and the hockey club. We want to wish Cherry the very best moving forward and hope to see him in the NHL one day."







