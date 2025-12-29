Guelph Storm Trading Card Event Set for Sunday, January 4th

The Guelph Storm are pleased to host Storm fans in Draught Picks Tap House and Grill on Sunday, January 4th from 12:00pm-1:00pm for a trading card.

The event will take place on Party Deck B before the puck drops against the Peterborough Petes on Sunday. The event is open to all, making it a unifying event for fans of all ages to come together to trade cards and hopefully complete their 2025/2026 player set!

Secure your player cards now by shopping online or in person at Spyke's Sport Shop!

