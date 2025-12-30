Game Day - December 30 - GUE at OTT

Published on December 29, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Visit any of the local bars and restaurants below to watch every Guelph Storm game live! This promotion includes every road and home game, just in case you can't be at the Sleeman Centre in person! Click here for the full list of locations.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Carter Stevens

35th overall pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection

Has 20 points (12 goals, 8 assists) through 25 games

Named to the Western Conference team for the 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects game

Who to Watch - Ottawa 67's

Cooper Foster

32nd overall pick in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection

6th round pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft

Has 35 points (19 goals, 16 assists) in 35 games this season

Upcoming Home Games:

Friday, January 2nd 2026 - Brantford Bulldogs @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm

Sunday, January 4th 2026 - Peterborough Petes @ Guelph Storm 2:07pm

Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars







Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.