Game Day - December 30 - GUE at OTT
Published on December 29, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Carter Stevens
35th overall pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection
Has 20 points (12 goals, 8 assists) through 25 games
Named to the Western Conference team for the 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects game
Who to Watch - Ottawa 67's
Cooper Foster
32nd overall pick in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection
6th round pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft
Has 35 points (19 goals, 16 assists) in 35 games this season
Upcoming Home Games:
Friday, January 2nd 2026 - Brantford Bulldogs @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm
Sunday, January 4th 2026 - Peterborough Petes @ Guelph Storm 2:07pm
