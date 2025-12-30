Sunday Is the First Ever Guelph Diaper Drive Game Sponsored by the WOMB Guelph

Published on December 30, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Sunday, January 4th, is the first-ever Diaper Drive game sponsored by The WOMB Guelph in support of the Guelph Diaper Relief Program, as the Royal City Jockstraps take on the Peterborough Petes in the weekend rebrand finale.

The WOMB Guelph and the Royal City Jockstraps are collecting donations of diapers (premie sizes up to nighttime pull-ups), creams, and wipes. Donations can be given in the Community Corner at the top of section 116. Each fan that donates will receive a raffle ticket for their chance to win a Guelph Storm jersey signed by the 2025/2026 team! In addition to the donations, 10% of all Royal City Jockstrap merchandise sales will be donated to the Guelph Diaper Relief Program.

Sunday's game will also feature a second intermission baby crawling race at centre ice, each baby along with their parent and guardian, will go home with a special prize courtesy of The WOMB Guelph.

To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office sponsored by JL's Home Hardware in the Sports Hall of Fame Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

About The WOMB Guelph

The World Of My Baby (WOMB) is a place of origin, growth and love. The centre in Guelph, Ontario is a gathering space for individuals and families looking to support their health journey. They provide whole health care, education, fitness and products to holistically support individuals through trying to conceive, pregnancy, mindful birth, parenting, and self growth. Visit with their inspiring team of specialists and connect with a like-minded community! Explore the many offerings they have in-person and online to help you heal, grow, and thrive as a parent! The WOMB team takes a collaborative care approach to your overall health & well-being. That means they ensure you have a whole supportive team behind you that provides expert care, feels human, and meets you wherever you are on your journey. Click here to learn more!

