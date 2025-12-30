Nicholl, Nurmi Return to Knights Lineup Ahead of New Year's Eve

Published on December 30, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

London Knights News Release







The London Knights announced today that forward Will Nicholl will make his season debut on New Year's Eve while import forward Jesse Nurmi was reassigned by the Bridgeport Islanders of the AHL.

Nicholl is set to make his season debut ahead of the new year after he underwent surgery in the summer to repair an upper-body injury sustained in last year's OHL playoffs. The 19 year old forward from Manotick, ON recorded 57 points (21 goals, 36 assists) in 66 games last season. He was selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the 7th round, 196th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Nurmi began the year in New York Islanders rookie camp where he suffered an injury that delayed his pro debut until November. He recorded 1 goal and 1 assist in 12 appearances with the Worcester Railers of the ECHL this season. The Valkeala, Finland native was selected by the Knights in the CHL Import Draft last season and recorded 31 points (9 goals, 22 assists) in 58 games with the Knights last season. The 20 year old also appeared in the 2024 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships, leading Finland to a silver medal with 5 points in 7 games.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2025

