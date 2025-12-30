Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit vs Sarnia Sting

Published on December 30, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (11-16-3-4) host the Sarnia Sting (10-20-4-1) on December 30th, 2025, at the Dow Event Center.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 pm.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: FloHockey

Last Game:

The Saginaw Spirit visited the Soo Greyhounds at the GFL Memorial Gardens on Sunday night. The Spirit scored four straight goals, with Egor Barabanov picking up three points (1G-2A) and Nikita Klepov picking up two assists to take home the 5-1 win on the road. Stepan Shurygin stopped 25 of 26 Soo shots.

The Sarnia Sting hosted the London Knights Sunday night, falling 3-1 in regulation. Jack Van Volsen extended his point streak to five games with an assist, and Alessandro Di Iorio picked up his eighth goal of the season.

This Season:

This is the first of six games this season between the Saginaw Spirit and the Sarnia Sting. The division rivals are separated by four points in the standings, with the Spirit having a game in hand over the Sting. Last season, Jacob Cloutier and Carson Harmer each picked up seven points in six games against the Sting, with the Spirit winning five of six (5-1-0-0).

Players to Watch:

With two goals against the Greyhounds on Sunday night, Sebastien Gervais has six points in his last three games (2G-4A). Gervais recorded two assists in the team's loss against the Soo on the 17th, and another two in the win against Oshawa, including the assist on Nic Sima's game-winner. Gervais has 23 points (11G-12A) in 34 games this season with the Spirit and has been operating above a point-per game since November 13th (8G-9A-17P in 15GP).

Egor Barabanov has taken the lead in points for Saginaw after he scored a goal and two assists against the Greyhounds Sunday night. Barabanov has 43 points (16G-27A) in 34 games this season and picked up his 12th multi-point game of the season Sunday night. Also adding to the score sheet Sunday night is rookie defenseman Levi Harper, who picked up his 29th point (7G-22A) of the season against the Greyhounds. Harper leads rookie defenders in points this season and is seventh in scoring among all OHL defensemen.

Saginaw's NHL-Drafted Players:

Jacob Cloutier (WPG)

Sting forward Jack Van Volsen enters Tuesday's contest on a five-game scoring streak (3G-3A-6P), tying his five-game scoring streak from the beginning of the year as his season-best streak. After being acquired from Brampton in the offseason, Van Volsen sits fourth in team scoring with 11G-11A-22P in a Sting uniform.

Beckham Edwards and captain Alessandro Di Iorio represented the Sarnia Sting in November, playing for Team CHL in the CHL USA Prospects Challenge. Edwards leads the Sting with 25 points (12G-13A) in 34 games, and Di Iorio is three points shy of being a point-per-game player with 15 points (8G-7A) in 18 games after injury delayed the start to his NHL Draft year.

Adding to the scoring for the Sting is rookie center Easton Walos, who has 24 points (11G-13A) in 35 games this season. Walos sits fifth in rookie scoring so far this season and has six points (2G-4A) in his last ten games with the Sting.







