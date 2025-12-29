Three Points from Barabanov Lead Spirit to 5-1 Win in Soo

Published on December 28, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release









Saginaw Spirit center Egor Barabanov vs. the Soo Greyhounds scores against the Soo Greyhounds

(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Lucas Marano) Saginaw Spirit center Egor Barabanov vs. the Soo Greyhounds scores against the Soo Greyhounds(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Lucas Marano)

Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. - The Spirit soared out of the holiday break, showing some of their best play of the season in a dominant 5-1 win over the Soo Greyhounds at the GFL Memorial Gardens.

Both teams challenged each other in the first period, but Stepan Shurygin and Landon Miller shone throughout the frame, showing no rust coming back from the break. The netminders each had big saves early to keep both teams off the boards. A hooking penalty on Klepov showed a key opportunity for the Greyhounds, but the Spirit had a strong kill, only allowing one shot on Shurygin during the Soo power play.

Past the halfway point in the period, Nikita Klepov found Dima Zhilkin in the slot to put the Spirit on the board first. Egor Barabanov recorded his seventh point against the Greyhounds this year with a secondary assist, making a key play along the board to kick the puck over to Klepov.

The Spirit had a power play opportunity four minutes later, and a quick play off the faceoff between Barabanov, Levi Harper, and Sebastien Gervais gave Gervais his 10th goal of the season.

Saginaw had completely taken over the pace of the game, moving the puck cleanly and fluidly. Less than a minute after Gervais's goal, Carson Harmer, skating in his 100th OHL game, tipped the puck into the back of the net off a shot from James Guo. Jacob Cloutier recorded an assist on Harmers' goal as the Spirit went ahead 3-0.

After 1: SAG: 3 - SOO: 0 (1st period shots: 16 - 7)

Shurygin started off the frame with two highlight-worthy saves to keep the Soo off the board. The Spirit had a strong defensive period, which included two crucial penalty kills, as the Greyhounds surged at the net.

As the period neared an end, the Spirit fired pucks at Miller. None were finding the back of the net, but that did not deter Saginaw. They were rewarded in the final minutes of the period, when Harmer and Cloutier's efforts found Barabanov for his second goal of the night. The Spirit kept hold of the game as they headed into the final frame.

After 2: SAG: 4 - SOO: 0 (2nd period shots:7 - 7 Total shots: 23 - 14)

Spirit started the frame on an extended powerplay after a double minor for Spencer Evans. Shurygin had to bail out his team a few times with some shorthanded saves. Cloutier was sent to the box to end the extended man advantage for Saginaw and give the Greyhounds some time on the powerplay. While many skaters sat in the first seven minutes of the period, neither team found the back of the net.

More penalties were handed out, and a minute of 3v3 brought more extended time with open ice, with under 10 minutes to play. Tensions continued to rise as the Greyhounds tried to regain control of the game. The Spirit showed no signs of stopping and continued applying pressure until the final minute of the game.

Dima Zhilkin was called for a delay of the game, and the Spirit headed to their sixth penalty kill of the day with under five minutes to play. The Spirit and Shurygin's perfect bid was ruined on a broken play in front of the net when Christopher Brown found the puck and backhanded it past Shurygin.

Gervais secured his second goal of the game with the empty-netter to secure the win for the Saginaw Spirit.

Final: SAG: 5 - SOO: 1 (3rd period shots 14 - 12, Total shots 37 - 26)

Powerplays: SAG 1/5 SOO 1/6

Goaltenders: SAG Stepan Shurygin (25 saves, 26 shots) SOO Landon Miller (32 saves, 36 shots)

The Spirit will be back in action on Tuesday, December 30th, welcoming the Sarnia Sting into the Dow Event Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

Images from this story







Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.