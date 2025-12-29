Rangers Channel Inner Stranger Things in Wild Comeback Victory
Published on December 28, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, Ont. - The Rangers hand the Otters their first loss of the season when leading after two periods, erasing a one-goal deficit and scoring three unanswered goals in the third period. It was an uneventful third period until the four-minute mark when Jack Pridham scored the equalizer on the power play for his second goal of the game.
With less than two minutes to go in the game and Erie on the power play, the power cut out inside the arena going pitch black. After a nine-minute delay, Dylan Edwards went end-to-end in seven seconds, scoring the backbreaker for the Otters. Collecting his first point as a Ranger on the opening goal of the game, Edwards picked a memorable spot for his first goal, scoring the game winner for the Blueshirts. Jack Pridham collected his 20th goal of the season recording his second hat-trick of the season.
Attendance: 7,126
Scoring Summary:
First Period
ER 0 - KIT 1
18:01 Jack Pridham (18) - Dylan Edwards, Christian Humphreys
Second Period
ER 1 - KIT 1
2:27 Kase Kamzik (2) - Unassisted
ER 2 - KIT 1 - PPG
4:12 Michael Dec (15) - Jake Murray, Gabriel Frasca
ER 2 - KIT 2
4:57 Ian Robinson (1) - Avry Anstis
ER 3 - KIT 2
12:45 Ritter Coombs (5) - Unassisted
Third Period
ER 3 - KIT 3 - PPG
16:05 Jack Pridham (19) - Christian Humphreys, Alexander Bilecki
ER 3 - KIT 4 - SHG/GWG
18:37 Dylan Edwards (17) - Cameron Arquette, Carson Campbell
ER 3 - KIT 5 - SHG/ENG
19:24 Jack Pridham (20) - Christian Humphreys
The Numbers Game:
Shots: ER 24 - KIT 27
Power play: ER 1/4 - KIT 27
FO%: ER 50% - KIT 50%
The Starting Goalies:
Charlie Burns (ER) - 22/26 Saves, Four Goals Against, Loss
Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 21/23 Saves, Two Goals Against, Win
UP NEXT:
The Blueshirts hit the road to close out the calendar year with trips to Sudbury on Tuesday, December 30th and North Bay for a New Year's Eve matinee. Kitchener will return home on Friday, January 2nd to host the Barrie Colts. Secure your tickets at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online!
Images from this story
|
Kitchener Rangers share a laugh
Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2025
- Spitfires Top Flint, 4-1 - Windsor Spitfires
- Firebirds Beaten by Windsor, 4-1 - Flint Firebirds
- Newly Minted Captain Czata Lifts IceDogs over Steelheads - Niagara IceDogs
- Bears and Bulldogs Faceoff in 2-1 Attack Loss - Owen Sound Attack
- Alex McLean Impresses in Kingston Debut - Kingston Frontenacs
- Rangers Channel Inner Stranger Things in Wild Comeback Victory - Kitchener Rangers
- Boulton Records Game Winner for Dogs in Owen Sound - Brantford Bulldogs
- Colts Hold off North Bay - Barrie Colts
- Total Darkness: Edwards Scores First as a Ranger, Turns out Lights on Otters - Erie Otters
- Three Points from Barabanov Lead Spirit to 5-1 Win in Soo - Saginaw Spirit
- Nolan Newton Returns to Barrie Colts Lineup - Barrie Colts
- IceDogs Name Ethan Czata as 20th Captain in Franchise History - Niagara IceDogs
- IceDogs Trade He, Acquire Hull and Picks from Firebirds - Niagara IceDogs
- Firebirds Acquire Kevin He from Niagara - Flint Firebirds
- Kingston's Second Half Begins in Ottawa with a New Face in the Lineup - Kingston Frontenacs
- Frontenacs Acquire Former Ninth Overall Pick Alex McLean from the Guelph Storm - Kingston Frontenacs
- Storm Acquire Tyler Hopkins from the Kingston Frontenacs - Guelph Storm
- Kitchener Host Erie in Final Home Game of 2025 - Kitchener Rangers
- Knights Acquire Brown from Sting - London Knights
- Sarnia Sting Acquire Logan Hawery from London Knights - Sarnia Sting
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit at Soo Greyhounds - Saginaw Spirit
- Generals Get Set to Host Archrival Petes - Oshawa Generals
- Game Day, Game 36, Firebirds vs Spitfires - 4 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kitchener Rangers Stories
- Rangers Channel Inner Stranger Things in Wild Comeback Victory
- Kitchener Host Erie in Final Home Game of 2025
- Rangers Head into Holiday Break with 4-1 Victory over Attack
- Rangers Ring in the Holidays with Matchup against Owen Sound
- Kitchener Conclude Road Trip on a High, Defeating Sting 5-2