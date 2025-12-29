Rangers Channel Inner Stranger Things in Wild Comeback Victory

Published on December 28, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers share a laugh

Kitchener, Ont. - The Rangers hand the Otters their first loss of the season when leading after two periods, erasing a one-goal deficit and scoring three unanswered goals in the third period. It was an uneventful third period until the four-minute mark when Jack Pridham scored the equalizer on the power play for his second goal of the game.

With less than two minutes to go in the game and Erie on the power play, the power cut out inside the arena going pitch black. After a nine-minute delay, Dylan Edwards went end-to-end in seven seconds, scoring the backbreaker for the Otters. Collecting his first point as a Ranger on the opening goal of the game, Edwards picked a memorable spot for his first goal, scoring the game winner for the Blueshirts. Jack Pridham collected his 20th goal of the season recording his second hat-trick of the season.

Attendance: 7,126

Scoring Summary:

First Period

ER 0 - KIT 1

18:01 Jack Pridham (18) - Dylan Edwards, Christian Humphreys

Second Period

ER 1 - KIT 1

2:27 Kase Kamzik (2) - Unassisted

ER 2 - KIT 1 - PPG

4:12 Michael Dec (15) - Jake Murray, Gabriel Frasca

ER 2 - KIT 2

4:57 Ian Robinson (1) - Avry Anstis

ER 3 - KIT 2

12:45 Ritter Coombs (5) - Unassisted

Third Period

ER 3 - KIT 3 - PPG

16:05 Jack Pridham (19) - Christian Humphreys, Alexander Bilecki

ER 3 - KIT 4 - SHG/GWG

18:37 Dylan Edwards (17) - Cameron Arquette, Carson Campbell

ER 3 - KIT 5 - SHG/ENG

19:24 Jack Pridham (20) - Christian Humphreys

The Numbers Game:

Shots: ER 24 - KIT 27

Power play: ER 1/4 - KIT 27

FO%: ER 50% - KIT 50%

The Starting Goalies:

Charlie Burns (ER) - 22/26 Saves, Four Goals Against, Loss

Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 21/23 Saves, Two Goals Against, Win

UP NEXT:

The Blueshirts hit the road to close out the calendar year with trips to Sudbury on Tuesday, December 30th and North Bay for a New Year's Eve matinee. Kitchener will return home on Friday, January 2nd to host the Barrie Colts. Secure your tickets at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online!

