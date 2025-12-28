Firebirds Acquire Kevin He from Niagara

FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Sunday that they have acquired forward Kevin He from the Niagara IceDogs. Flint is sending forward Chase Hull, two second round draft picks, three third round picks, a fourth round pick and a sixth round pick to Niagara in exchange for He, the rights to forward Darcy Dewatcher, a second round pick and a fourth round pick.

He has been with the IceDogs since 2022 and has totaled 102 goals and 91 assists over 220 games played for Niagara. Over 28 games in the 2025-26 season the left winger has 14 goals and 17 assists. He was selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the fourth round of the 2024 NHL Draft and was signed to an NHL entry-level contract by Winnipeg in December of 2024, becoming the first Chinese-born player to sign a contract in the NHL. A dual citizen between China and Canada, He has been the captain of the IceDogs since October of 2024.

Hull heads to Niagara having scored eight goals and totaled five assists over 30 games during the 2025-26 season. He was originally selected by the Firebirds in the fourth round of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection and signed with the team in September. Dewatcher is currently playing for the Niagara Falls Canucks in the OJHL where he has a goal and two assists. He has played 43 games for the IceDogs over parts of two seasons and has two assists.

In addition to Hull, the Firebirds are sending the Peterborough Petes' and Soo Greyhounds' 2026 second round picks, the Owen Sound Attack's 2027 third round pick, Peterborough's 2028 third round pick, their own 2029 third round pick, the Kingston Frontenacs' 2028 fourth round pick and their own 2027 sixth round pick to the IceDogs. Flint is receiving He, Dewatcher, Niagara's 2029 second round pick and the Brantford Bulldogs' 2026 fourth round pick.

The first place Firebirds will take the ice on Sunday afternoon against the Windsor Spitfires. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 4 p.m.

