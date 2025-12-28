Knights Acquire Brown from Sting

Published on December 28, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The London Knights announced today that the club has acquired F Ryan Brown from the Sarnia Sting in exchange for F Logan Hawery.

Brown, 18, has 23 points (6 goals, 17 assists) in 34 games with the Sting this season. The Newmarket, ON native was assigned a 'C' rating by NHL Central Scouting, indicating a potential fourth/fifth round selection in next summer's NHL Entry Draft.

