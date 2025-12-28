Knights Acquire Brown from Sting
Published on December 28, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
London Knights News Release
The London Knights announced today that the club has acquired F Ryan Brown from the Sarnia Sting in exchange for F Logan Hawery.
Brown, 18, has 23 points (6 goals, 17 assists) in 34 games with the Sting this season. The Newmarket, ON native was assigned a 'C' rating by NHL Central Scouting, indicating a potential fourth/fifth round selection in next summer's NHL Entry Draft.
Brown was selected in the first round, 17th overall in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection.
Check out the London Knights Statistics
Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2025
- Firebirds Acquire Kevin He from Niagara - Flint Firebirds
- Kingston's Second Half Begins in Ottawa with a New Face in the Lineup - Kingston Frontenacs
- Frontenacs Acquire Former Ninth Overall Pick Alex McLean from the Guelph Storm - Kingston Frontenacs
- Storm Acquire Tyler Hopkins from the Kingston Frontenacs - Guelph Storm
- Kitchener Host Erie in Final Home Game of 2025 - Kitchener Rangers
- Knights Acquire Brown from Sting - London Knights
- Sarnia Sting Acquire Logan Hawery from London Knights - Sarnia Sting
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit at Soo Greyhounds - Saginaw Spirit
- Generals Get Set to Host Archrival Petes - Oshawa Generals
- Game Day, Game 36, Firebirds vs Spitfires - 4 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.