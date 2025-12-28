Storm Acquire Tyler Hopkins from the Kingston Frontenacs

Published on December 28, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

General Manager George Burnett announced today that the Guelph Storm have acquired Maple Leafs prospect Tyler Hopkins from the Kingston Frontenacs in exchange for forward Alex McLean, a conditional 2nd round pick (Kitchener) in 2027, a 3rd round pick (Saginaw) in 2026, a 5th round pick (North Bay) in 2027, and a 7th round pick (Guelph) in the 2029 OHL Priority Selection.

"Tyler has established himself as an experienced leader; he plays the game at a very high pace and excels in all three zones," said George Burnett. "We are excited to welcome Tyler and his family to the Storm organization."

The 2007-born centre was originally selected in the first round, 4th overall by the Frontenacs in the 2023 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection. In three seasons in the OHL, the 6-foot-1, 185 lbs forward has recorded 89 points (38 goals, 51 assists) in 155 regular season games. Hopkins leads all Frontenacs in points and goals this season with 12 goals and 13 assists for 25 points in 29 games.

The Campbellville, Ontario native was drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third round (86th overall) in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. Hopkins has represented Canada three times on the international stage - winning a gold medal on all three occasions - the 2023 U17 World Hockey Challenge, 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, and with Storm head coach Cory Stillman at the 2025 U18 World Championships. Prior to his OHL career, Hopkins was a product of the Halton Hurricanes AAA program.

"I am super excited to be part of the Storm and for the opportunity that is in front of this group," said Hopkins. "I am looking forward to helping build something special here."

The Guelph Storm organization would like to thank Alex for his dedication, hard work, and commitment to the hockey club on the ice and in the community over the past two seasons and would like to wish him all the best in the future.

