Generals Get Set to Host Archrival Petes

Published on December 28, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - After a week off for the holiday break, the Oshawa Generals return to action as they host their rivals up the 115, the Peterborough Petes.

This marks the fourth meeting of the season between the long-time foes and the first meeting since Remembrance Day in Peterborough, where the Petes took a convincing victory in front of their home crowd.

Before the break, the Generals left off with two great battles on the road with the Knights and Spirit in back-to-back games but came up short in both offensive showdowns, 5-3 in London and 6-4 in Saginaw.

As both rebuilding teams enter the second half of the season, the Petes have found more momentum in there's as they have climbed to a top-four spot in the Eastern Conference on the heels of a talented forward group.

Despite Peterborough taking two of the three matchups between both sides this year, the Generals did take the last meeting between the two at the TCC back in October in a wild game that featured ten total goals.

In fact, the Gens have tended to dominate this rivalry on their home ice in recent memory, defeating Peterborough 14 times in their last 19 visits to Oshawa. They will hope to keep that trend intact tonight.

Onni Kalto is still absent as he competes with team Finland at the U20 World Juniors while the Generals continue to monitor the day-to-day injuries of defenders Haoxi Wang and Leo Laschon among others. Peterborough is also without leading scorer Adam Novotný, who is also competing at the U20 World Juniors with Czechia.

With key parts of the Generals' lineup out of action, Porter Byrd-Leitner will have another opportunity to contribute offensively. One of many newcomers to the organization this season, Byrd-Leitner has brought a great skillset and is currently riding a mini hot streak with four points in his last five games since getting time in Oshawa's top-six.

For the Petes, they will hope that 2025's first overall selection Kaden McGregor can step up. After a slow start, McGregor has showcased the talents that made him last year's top choice since returning from the U17 World Challenge, where he represented team Canada White. He also has four points in three games against Oshawa this season.

Puck drop is set for 6:05 pm. Watch on Rogers and TV FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







