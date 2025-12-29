Firebirds Beaten by Windsor, 4-1

Flint Firebirds center Jimmy Lombardi looks to make a pass

FLINT - The Flint Firebirds dropped their first game back from the holiday break, with a 4-1 loss to the Windsor Spitfires on Sunday evening at the Dort Financial Center. Ihnat Pazii scored the lone goal for the Firebirds in the loss, only their second regulation loss in their past 21 games.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The offense picked up in the second period when, after a scoreless opening frame, Conor Walton broke the seal for Windsor. The Spitfires were swarming in the offensive zone when Walton fired the puck past Mason Vaccari from the high-slot, giving the Spits a 1-0 lead.

The Firebirds had multiple chances on the power play to tie the game, but Joey Costanzo found creative ways to keep it out on Windsor's net. At last, Flint was able to even the score with Chris Thibodeau setting up the chance. Along the boards, Thibodeau swerved past a Windsor defender, put the puck on goal, and Ihnat Pazii buried the rebound to make the score 1-1.

Late in the second period, the Spitfires regained the lead with a goal from Ethan Belchetz. The Windsor forward collected the puck on a faceoff win, and rang it off the post and in to make it 2-1 Spitfires after two.

Windsor added an insurance goal midway through the third period. Ethan Garden tried to stuff the puck home on a wrap-around, and Beksultan Makysh swatted home the rebound out of midair, improving the Spitfires lead to 3-1. Belchetz scored a power play goal to seal the Windsor victory. He was on the receiving end of a give-and-go with Jack Nesbitt and backhanded the puck by Vaccari for his second goal of the day.

With the loss, the Firebirds fell to 24-8-2-2 on the season, and the Spitfires improved to 23-8-3-1 with the victory.

POSTGAME NOTES:

With a scoreless night, Alex Kostov's 18-game point streak came to an end. It was tied with Tristan Delisle of the Owen Sound Attack for the longest in the OHL this season... Windsor handed Flint its second regulation loss in the Firebirds' last 21 games... Flint is now 13-4-1-0 on home ice this season.

UP NEXT:

Flint returns to the ice on Wednesday afternoon on the road against the Soo Greyhounds. Puck drop for New Year's Eve at GFL Memorial Gardens is set for 4:07 p.m.

