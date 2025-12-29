Newly Minted Captain Czata Lifts IceDogs over Steelheads
Published on December 28, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Niagara IceDogs News Release
The Niagara IceDogs came out of the holiday break with a leadership shakeup and a big win over their Central Division rivals, the Brampton Steelheads. The IceDogs were at home for a Sunday afternoon game at the Meridian Centre, but before the 2 p.m. puck drop, the IceDogs made a blockbuster trade, sending captain Kevin He to the Flint Firebirds. Following the trade, the team announced that forward Ethan Czata became the 20th captain in franchise history.
After a busy first day back from the holiday break, the IceDogs still had a divisional matchup against the Steelheads to play. The roster shakeup didn't slow down Ryan Roobroeck, who got the scoring started under four minutes in beating Steelheads goalie Zach Bowen five-hole. Callum Cheynowski set the goal up, sending a lead pass to spring Roobroeck behind the Steelheads defenders.
Shortly after the start of the second period, the Steelheads tied the game with a goal from Mason Zebeski. IceDogs' captain, Ethan Czata, made his presence felt as the team's new leader, breaking the tie while being hauled down from behind. Czata was able to reach around the pads of Bowen on the backhand while drawing a penalty to get the lead for Niagara.
The IceDogs carried the momentum from Czata's highlight reel goal into the third period, where Cheynowski extended the lead on his first goal since the 2023-24 season. Cheynowski, getting the monkey off his back, got the Merridian Centre crowd on their feet. Hayden Reid extended the lead on an unassisted breakaway goal that gave the IceDogs a three-goal lead with 5:38 left to play. The Steelheads were able to score two late goals to shrink the gap, but the IceDogs held on for the win.
Cheynowski's two-point performance earned him the first star of the game. Czata and Roobroeck were the other second and third stars of the game, contributing a goal each to get the win.
The IceDogs will be back in action tomorrow, Monday, Dec. 29, when they play the second half of their home-and-home with the Brampton Steelheads. New addition Chase Hull is expected to play his first game with the IceDogs tomorrow, and the team has a chance to jump the Kingston Frontenacs in the Eastern Conference standings.
The IceDogs play the Oshawa Generals at home on New Year's Eve, when the team will host a one-hour public skate after the game to ring in the new year.
Get your tickets here: https://blocktickets.xyz/venue/niagara-icedogs-hockey-club
