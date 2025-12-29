Total Darkness: Edwards Scores First as a Ranger, Turns out Lights on Otters

Published on December 28, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener, ON - Back from break, the Otters would make their way to Kitchener for the final time this season to take on the Rangers. Sunday would mark the first visit to the Aud for new Otter Evan Headrick as he would take on his former team. Coming off of a big win in this building on December 2, the Otters would look to build momentum in the first game after the holidays.

The contest would commence with both teams trading opportunities in the opening moments. Erie would create some good looks in the early-going but be unable to break through. As the period would wear on, the Rangers would find their footing and begin to create some high-quality chances. About 18 minutes into the period, the Rangers would find the game's first goal with Jack Pridham (18) finding the back of the net off of the pass from former Otter Dylan Edwards. The Rangers would carry this 1-0 advantage into the second period as they would lead shots on goal 6-4.

The second period would get off to a fast start with Erie hoping to level the game. They would not have to wait long for the equalizing goal as Kase Kamzik (2) would strike to knot the game at 1-1. Erie would keep the heat on with an ensuing powerplay as Michael Dec (PPG, 15) would finish off a beautiful feed to make it 2-1 Otters. Erie would keep the pressure on but would see the home side score the game's next goal as Ian Robinson (1) would tally his first OHL goal to make it 2-2. Erie would not be denied as the frame would wear on as late in the period on a 2-on-1, Ritter Coombs (5) would strike to make it a 3-2 game, the advantage Erie would carry with them into the third period, out-shooting the Rangers 17-15.

In the third, Erie would look to hold their advantage and secure a huge road win. They would succeed in this mission most of the third period but eventually the Rangers would break through. On the power play with just under four minutes to go, the Rangers would score the game tying goal as Jack Pridham (PPG, [2], 19) would find the back of the net for the second time on the night to make it a 3-3 game. With just over two minutes to go in the contest, the Otters would have a late power play and a chance to take the lead. With 1:23 left on the clock, the power would go out at the Aud, leaving the rink in total darkness. The teams would agree for the game to resume with the lights flickering in the building and seconds later, Dylan Edwards (SHG, GWG, 17) would score his first goal as a Ranger to make it 4-3 Kitchener. Moments later, Jack Pridham (ENG, [3], 20) would finish his hattrick and the Rangers would escape with a chaotic victory, downing the Otters by a final score of 5-3.

