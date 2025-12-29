Bears and Bulldogs Faceoff in 2-1 Attack Loss
Published on December 28, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Owen Sound Attack News Release
After a short Christmas break away from the rink, the Owen Sound Attack geared up to play host to the Brantford Bulldogs for a Sunday afternoon matinée. In a close game of 2-1, the Attack would loose steam midway through the third period. A light at the end of the tunnel emerging with less than five minutes to go in the third, Pierce Mbuyi recording the sole Owen Sound goal. In net for the Attack, with a top performance, Matthew Koprowski making 22 saves of 24 shots.
A slow and steady first period with no goals recorded on either side and minor penalties/ powerplays. The frame would be spent testing defensive plays and openings during the 20 minutes in regulation.
Bulldogs' Marek Vanacker bringing the puck into the Bears' territory would seal the first goal of the game and earning a point for Brantford. Following suite in the third, Ryder Boulton would see his third goal of the season and the Bulldogs' second goal midway through the period.
With under 5 minutes remaining in the third frame, Mbuyi would rush the Bulldogs net peaking the puck into the left side earning the Attack's first goal and only goal.
Next up, the Attack will head to Brampton for New Years for a 2pm game against the Steelheads. Then trucking to Sarnia the following Friday for a 7pm game against the Sarnia Sting, to then finishing off the week back at home against the Peterborough Petes at the Bayshore. Tickets for the Saturday game against Peterborough are avaible in-person at the Attack box office, over the phone at (519) 371-7452 or online at https://tickets.attackhockey.com/ .
