Nolan Newton Returns to Barrie Colts Lineup
Published on December 28, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Barrie Colts News Release
The Barrie Colts announced today that forward Nolan Newton will return to the lineup, making his first appearance since the 2024-25 season. Newton was originally selected by the Colts in the fifth round, 93rd overall in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection Draft and signed an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the club back in November of 2023.
Newton, who has been developing his game with the Greater Sudbury Cubs of the NOJHL, brings a combination of speed, skill, and depth to Barrie's forward group. During his time with the Cubs this season, he has emerged as one of the league's most dynamic offensive players, recording 57 points (25 goals, 32 assists) in just 28 games.
The 2006 ¬âborn winger has already made his mark in the Ontario Hockey League, appearing in 17 games with the Colts so far and recording his first career OHL goal, showcasing his ability to contribute at the major junior level.
Fans can catch Newton in action tonight as the Colts aim to continue building momentum in the second half of the season.
Game Information:
Opponent: North Bay Battalion
Puck Drop: 2:00 pm
Broadcast: FloHockey and Radio coverage available
