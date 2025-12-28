IceDogs Name Ethan Czata as 20th Captain in Franchise History
Published on December 28, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Niagara IceDogs News Release
The Niagara IceDogs have announced that forward Ethan Czata will serve as the 20th captain in franchise history.
Czata became a member of the IceDogs in 2023 when he was drafted No. 5 Overall in the first round of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. In June, Czata was selected 56th overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.
Czata's breakout season came last year when he had 55 points in 68 games, which was good for fourth on the team. Czata is in his third season with the IceDogs and has shown great leadership throughout his career. This season, he has scored 14 goals and added nine assists for 23 points in 28 games.
The IceDogs are in action today, Sunday, Dec. 28, at 2 pm against the Brampton Steelheads, where Ethan Czata will play his first game as captain of the Niagara IceDogs.
