Spitfires Top Flint, 4-1
Published on December 28, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
The Windsor Spitfires wrapped up their road game in Flint with a composed 4-1 victory over the Firebirds, leaning on balanced scoring, strong special teams, and steady goaltending.
After a scoreless first period, Windsor struck early in the second when Conor Walton opened the scoring at 3:31, finishing a setup from Wyatt Kennedy and Ethan Garden. Flint tied the game midway through the frame, but the Spitfires answered late as Ethan Belchetz scored at 18:27, with Jack Nesbitt picking up the assist, giving Windsor a 2-1 lead after forty minutes.
The Spitfires took full control in the third. Beksultan Makysh made it 3-1 at 8:16, batting the puck out of the air off a feed from Garden and Carson Woodall. Windsor would seal the deal on the power play at 15:39, with Belchetz netting his second of the afternoon, assisted by Nesbitt and Anthony Cristoforo.
In goal, Joey Costanzo delivered a calm and confident performance, stopping 28 of 29 shots to earn the win and the games first star honours. Windsor's penalty kill was flawless, denying all four Flint power-play opportunities, while the Spitfires capitalized once with the man advantage.
By the numbers.
Ethan Belchetz: 2 goals (GWG, PPG)
Jack Nesbitt: 2 assists
Ethan Garden: 2 assists
Joey Costanzo: 28 saves, .966 SV%, 1st Star
Power Play: Windsor 1-for-3 | Flint 0-for-4
Team Discipline: Windsor 10 PIM | Flint 8 PIM
Attendance: 4,184
The Spitfires will be home Wednesday in front of what's sure to be a SOLD OUT crowd at the WFCU Centre as they face Saginaw on NYE at 2:05PM.
