Kitchener Host Erie in Final Home Game of 2025

Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers are back from holiday break and will host the Erie Otters Sunday afternoon looking to build on their current three-game winning streak. Puck drop is set for 2:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Kitchener is looking to seek revenge on the Otters as Erie spoiled the party on the Rangers Teddy Bear Toss night, defeating the Rangers 3-2 on their last trip to The Aud. Newly acquired Kitchener Rangers forward, Dylan Edwards, was named the first star for Erie scoring once and adding an assist. Noah Erliden was also brilliant in the game turning aside 32/34 shots against.

The Rangers still hold the upper hand in the season series winning twice - once at home and once on the road. The Otters are hanging on to the final playoff spot in the Western Conference on 28 points, while the Rangers hold the second seed, leading the Midwest Division with 45 points. The Rangers have had recent success against the Otters playing to a 16-8-2-1 record over the past five seasons.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (21-10-3-0)

It will be the first matchup for Dylan Edwards against his former team since being acquired by the Kitchener Rangers on December 16th. He comes to the Rangers tied for the team lead in points (39) with Christian Humphreys. Edwards is looking for his first point as a Ranger and will be extra motivated against his former club in which he played over 180 games for.

As a team, the Rangers are amongst the league leaders in defence, only allowing 92 goals against through 34 games (2.70 GA/G). They are only one of five teams that have allowed less than 100 goals against so far this season.

Drafted Rangers:

Among eight players drafted to the NHL, four were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other four players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), and Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks).

SCOUTING THE OTTERS

With Dylan Edwards now on the Rangers, Michael Dec is now the points leader for the Otters with 40 points (14G, 26A). Dec has a pair of assists in three games against the Blueshirts this season.

It will be a return to The Aud for Evan Headrick who was traded to Erie for Dylan Edwards two weeks ago. The former 15th overall pick by the Rangers scored and assisted in his first game for the Otters looking for a fresh start. Evan will certainly be motivated to face his former team tomorrow night.

Drafted Otters:

The Otters have one NHL draft pick: Ty Henry (Chicago Blackhawks), who was selected in 2024. Henry has yet to feature in a game for the Otters this season.

Rangers Reach:

Broadcast Coverage:

Sunday's game against the Erie Otters will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 468 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Sunday's action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

The Blueshirts hit the road to close out the calendar year with trips to Sudbury on Tuesday, December 30th and North Bay for a New Year's Eve matinee. Kitchener will return home on Friday, January 2nd to host the Barrie Colts. Secure your tickets at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online!







