Boulton Records Game Winner for Dogs in Owen Sound

Published on December 28, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







OWEN SOUND, ONTARIO. Returning to action following the Christmas break, the Brantford Bulldogs made their only trip of the season to Owen Sound for the first of two games on the season against the Owen Sound Attack.

The opening frame was largely uneventful from an offensive perspective, but goaltenders Ryerson Leenders for Brantford and Matthew Koprowski for Owen Sound made their impact on the game none the less. Koprowski did so early on, denying Cooper Dennis on a breakaway opportunity that saw the first year Bulldogs sniper drag the puck through the right circle onto his backhand, pulling the Attack netminder across the crease and try to backhand it into the goal but Koprowski was able to reach up and get just enough of the puck with his blocker to knock it back into his pads. Ryerson Leenders' best came later in the frame off a Cole Zurawski steal that saw the Attack speedster fly in down the right-wing where he was intercepted by Ryerson Leenders at the right post to keep the Bulldogs up 1-0 through 20 minutes.

The Bulldogs broke the ice in the middle frame, immediately after their second successful penalty kill, Caleb Malhotra danced across the blueline, dropping the puck to Marek Vanacker who worked down the slot and carried into the left circle where he beat Matthew Koprowski back to the far side with a bullet of a shot for his 27th of the season. Koprowski was called on quickly to keep the game in reach for the Attack, with the hosts again on the power-play, Caleb Malhotra sent Cooper Dennis away on a shorthanded break but the Bulldogs sniper wasn't able to squeeze the puck through the five-hole of the Attack netminder keeping the score 1-0. With the Bulldogs having to kill three penalties in the middle frame (and the final 6-seconds of a fourth to open the period) Ryerson Leenders was brilliant, stopping all 12 shots he faced including a Harry Nansi drive out of the right circle through a screen and a Tristan Delisle one-time attempt that Leenders gloved down to send the Bulldogs down the tunnel with a 1-0 lead after two periods of play.

Ryerson Leenders was brilliant in the final frame holding the door for the Bulldogs with a push from the Attack early in the frame, Pierce Mbuyi & Harry Nansi both earned early chances that were denied by the Bulldogs netminder. The Bulldogs got the all important second goal at 12:12 of the third period when Zack Sandhu fired a shot from the left point that Parker Holmes looked to re-direct. After Holmes hit the post, the towering forward held off an Attack defender and flipped it back across the crease to a wide-open Ryder Boulton crashing down to bat the puck into the net for his 3rd of the season. Owen Sound managed one back, with Pierce Mbuyi recording his 20th of the season battling the puck over the goal line for a power-play goal at 15:17 but it's as close as the Attack would get with Leenders stopping 32 Owen Sound shots, earning the Bulldogs a 2-1 victory.

The Brantford Bulldogs will return to action on Tuesday afternoon, December 30th, playing host to the Erie Otters in the first leg of a New Years home & home with a 4:00pm puck drop at TD Civic Centre.







