Frontenacs Acquire Former Ninth Overall Pick Alex McLean from the Guelph Storm

Published on December 28, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston, ON - Kingston Frontenacs General Manager Kory Cooper has completed a trade with the Guelph Storm acquiring forward Alex McLean and OHL Priority Selections for Tyler Hopkins.

KGN receives:

F- Alex McLean

2nd Rd pick - 2027 (KIT)* conditional

3rd Rd pick - 2026 (SAG)

5th Rd pick - 2027 (NB)

7th Rd pick - 2029 (GUE)

GUE receives:

F- Tyler Hopkins

McLean is playing in his second season in the OHL after being selected 9th overall by the Storm in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. Through 91 career games, the Perth, ON native has 17 goals and 27 assists. His production is on pace to nearly double in his sophomore year. The 5'10", 173 lbs. center has 7 goals and 14 assists in just 30 games so far this season.

"Alex is a young, talented player with great offensive ability." said GM Kory Cooper. "He has a high hockey IQ and shows great compete during every shift. He will fit in nicely with our team culture and structure."

Hopkins was in his third season with the Frontenacs. He appeared in 155 regular season games and 16 playoff games. Tyler scored a total of 38 goals and 60 assists for the black and gold.

"With the hockey landscape changing in the last year, players have more options than ever when it comes to the direction of their careers. Hopkins is no different." continued Cooper. "While decisions like this are never easy, we must consider what is best for our organization, not only now, but in the years to come. This deal allows us to add a talented young player to our lineup for the foreseeable future. We wish Tyler the best of luck as he moves forward with his hockey career."

The Frontenacs return from the holiday break later today with an afternoon tilt against the Ottawa 67's. Kingston will return to home ice on Wednesday afternoon against the Guelph Storm to host the New Year's Eve Bash.







